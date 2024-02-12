Highlights Jauan Jennings connects with Christian McCaffrey for a trick play touchdown, extending the 49ers' lead to 10-0.

Jennings, a former quarterback turned wide receiver, threw his first pass of the season on the attempt.

The touchdown toss was the first made by a wide receiver in the Super Bowl since 2006.

The San Francisco 49ers extended their lead on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 as Jauan Jennings connected with Christian McCaffrey on a trick play for a 21-yard touchdown toss to give the NFC champs a 10-0 lead with 4:23 left to go in the second quarter.

The 2nd & 10 play initially appeared to be a screen pass to Jennings before he stepped back and launched the football to the other side of the field for the waiting McCaffrey, who was able to find a lane and take it to the house.

Jennings was initially recruited as a quarterback when he committed to the University of Tennessee, but eventually moved to wide receiver. Currently in his third year with the 49ers, Jennings caught 19 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown this season. The touchdown toss was his first attempted pass all year.

The touchdown toss was the first made by a wide receiver since Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antwaan Randle El did so in Super Bowl 40 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers went on to win the game 21-10.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.