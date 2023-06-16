Christian Pulisic scored twice as United States recorded a 3-0 victory over Mexico during a heated CONCACAF Nations League clash on Thursday night.

Pulisic, who has been tipped to leave Chelsea this summer following a difficult fourth season at Stamford Bridge, found the back of the net in the 37th and 46th minutes as the USA secured their place in this weekend’s final.

Ricardo Pepi was also on the scoresheet during a match which featured four red cards (two apiece for the two national teams).

Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie were shown straight red cards by referee Ivan Barton, who also dismissed Mexico duo Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga.

Barton also stopped the match in the 90th minute because of homophobic chants.

Twelve minutes of stoppage-time were added on in the 90th minute but only eight were played.

“I’m upset, the game didn't need to turn into this,” Pulisic told reporters after the match, per the Daily Mail.

“We don't expect this to happen anymore. Now we are missing two good players for the final.”

Speaking of Pulisic, the winger produced one of the coldest celebrations we’ve seen in a long time after scoring his second goal.

Along with McKennie, the pair celebrated with a game of rock, paper, scissors - which ended in scissors (representing the number two - or ‘dos’), and rock (representing zero - or ‘cero’).

The two players then showed the outcome to the Mexico fans.

What does 'Dos a Cero' mean?

The reason we mention the Spanish for two and zero is because ‘Dos a Cero’ (2-0) has a significant meaning to USA and Mexico supporters.

US fans have reportedly used the scoreline in chants against Mexico since at least the 2002 World Cup.

Video: Pulisic and McKennie's cold celebration

Watch Pulisic and McKennie’s ice-cold celebration here:

Now let’s check out some of the reaction:

Who will USA face in the CONCACAF Nations League final?

USA will take on Canada in the final on June 18. The game will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Canada sealed their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Panama.