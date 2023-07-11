Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic now has a decision to make at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American international has struggled to make a significant impact since his move to west London.

Chelsea transfer news - Christian Pulisic

Pulisic, who is earning £150k-a-week at Chelsea, signed for the club from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £58m back in 2019, as per the BBC.

After struggling to nail down a regular spot in the Chelsea side, Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old, for a fee worth around £18.8m.

The report adds that officials at the club have been growing increasingly frustrated with Pulisic for quite a while now.

Since his move to Chelsea, Pulisic has played 145 games for the Blues, scoring 26 times and providing 21 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Considering the fee Chelsea forked out for him, he's been a bit of a disappointment during his time in the Premier League.

It now feels like it's best for all parties involved if Pulisic was to leave the club, but there's little chance the English side will recoup the majority of the transfer fee they paid.

He's certainly had his moments in a Chelsea shirt - former defender Cesar Azpilicueta labelled Pulisic as 'amazing' during his time at the club.

What has Brown said about Pulisic?

Brown has suggested that Pulisic simply has to now leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There's been so much competition there that he's been in and out of a team and I think he really just has to go. He needs a new start somewhere else.

"Chelsea are going to need to bite the bullet and accept that they're not going to get the kind of fee they want. I'm pretty sure that Chelsea are quite disappointed with how it's worked out too.

"He's had his moments, he's played in flashes, contributed at key times, but just never been able to do it consistently, really, or prove that he deserves to play every week. That's certainly what Chelsea were looking for when they signed him."

What's next for Chelsea?

Todd Boehly isn't afraid of splashing the cash, but he could be forced to continue offloading players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Marc Cucurella could be one of the next players out the door, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that there is a possibility that he leaves the club this summer, despite only joining at the beginning of last season.

The Athletic have claimed that Callum Hudson-Odoi could be departing over the next few months, with the former Bayer Leverkusen loanee expected to leave on a permanent deal after his failed temporary move to the Bundesliga.

Although there's an excellent chance that we see Chelsea bringing in reinforcements during the summer transfer window, offloading players could be just as important as they look to trim Mauricio Pochettino's squad down.