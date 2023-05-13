Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is 'looking around' for a Champions League club ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old hasn't made the impact expected of him since his move to England.

Chelsea news - Christian Pulisic

Pulisic signed for Chelsea from German club Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58m, according to the BBC.

Considering the money they paid for him, Pulisic has been a disappointment in a Chelsea shirt.

The American international has scored just 26 times in 142 appearances for the club, according to Transfermarkt.

Reports in Italy have claimed that the imminent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino could be a lifeline for Pulisic, with the 51-year-old keen to keep hold of the former Dortmund winger.

Elsewhere, Football London has suggested that Pulisic could be tempted by a move to West Ham United, but journalist Brown believes he's looking to join a club competing in the Champions League.

It's now impossible for Chelsea to finish in the top four, so a move away from the club could be of interest to Pulisic whether they want to keep hold of him or not.

What has Brown said about Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that he can't see Pulisic being interested in signing for West Ham and a club competing in Europe will be his target.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Christian Pulisic is looking for a higher profile club than West Ham. I think he'd like to play in the Champions League. I think he thinks he's good enough to play in the Champions League.

"It's not impossible that he ends up staying at Chelsea, but I certainly think his people are looking around for the kind of club where he could be a big star, but in a team that's challenging for honours."

Should Chelsea look to offload Pulisic?

Jamie Carragher certainly thinks so. Speaking on CBS Sports, he said: "I don’t think he’s good enough to play for Chelsea. I think he’s been there for a few years now. I think he’s had enough opportunities."

It's not an easy situation for Chelsea, however, as it could be difficult for them to recoup the £58m they paid for him.

With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Joao Felix brought in this season, Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order, so parting ways is probably best for all parties.