Christian Pulisic is the captain of the United States Soccer men's national team, and already one of the nation's best ever players at just 26 years old.

His professional career has taken him all over Europe, starting as a promising world-class talent at Borussia Dortmund , before sealing a huge move to English giants Chelsea in June 2019. He would go on to win the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup with the London-based club, scoring 26 goals in 145 appearances for the Blues.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native would eventually fall out of favor at Chelsea, and would seal a move to Serie A side AC Milan on a four-year contract in 2023. Pulisic has loved life in Italy, already scoring 30 goals for the Rossoneri, and is one of the team's best players this season with 15 goals and nine assists.

Christian Pulisic - Stats By Club Club Appearances Goals Assists Borussia Dortmund (2015-2019) 127 19 26 Chelsea (2019-2023) 145 26 18 AC Milan (2023-Present) 90 30 20

Pulisic, once dubbed as the "LeBron James of soccer", has been a football prodigy since his teenage years, but who did the USA superstar look up to when he was coming up through the ranks as a talented youngster?

Pulisic Idolized Portuguese Legend Luís Figo

'The first shirt I owned was a Luis Figo jersey'

In an interview with The 5th Stand during his Chelsea days, Pulisic revealed that he looked up to Portugal football icon Luis Figo.

"My first footballing idol was definitely Luis Figo," Pulisic told The 5th Stand. "He’s someone I looked up to when I was younger. "The first shirt I owned was a Luis Figo jersey and I remember wearing it when playing football with my dad in the basement at home back in Hershey."

In fact, the skillful winger was such a big Figo fan that he adopted his name as a nickname — one that has still stuck to this day.

"In fact, my nickname then was actually Figo! My dad started it and sometimes he even still calls me it now."

Pulisic did, however, admit that the one player he would love to team up with during his career is none other than Lionel Messi — an unoriginal but completely understandable answer.

"I mean Figo was my favorite player growing up but I definitely wouldn’t mind having [Lionel] Messi on my team. Can I choose both?"

Figo's Surprising Record Against the USA

Portugal Never Beat the United States With Figo in the Squad

Luis Figo is an outright footballing legend, starring for FC Barcelona , Real Madrid and Inter Milan during an illustrious career.

After coming up through the ranks at Sporting CP, Figo moved to Barcelona, where he led the Catalan giants to seven titles, including two La Liga crowns, before controversially crossing the El Clásico divide to sign for Real Madrid in 2000.

Luis Figo - Stats By Club Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Barcelona (1995-2000) 249 45 88 Real Madrid (2000-2005) 245 58 94 Inter Milan (2005-2009) 140 11 34

Figo was capped 127 times for his country, scoring 32 times and captaining Portugal for the latter half of his international career. He was one of the stars who led the Portuguese national team to the Euro 2004 final, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Greece.

Despite his successes with Portugal, there is one foe Figo never got the better of: the United States. The Almada native faced the USA on two occasions during his international career, losing both times. The first came early in his career, with Portugal losing 1-0 to America in an international friendly.

The stakes were much higher, however, for the second encounter with the Stars and Stripes, clashing in the group stage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. The Americans shocked their opponents by going up 3-0 in just the first 39 minutes of action, and would keep the Portuguese from pulling off a second-half comeback.

Portugal's 2002 World Cup campaign was a disaster, losing two of their three group stage games and failing to advance to the knockout rounds. The United States, meanwhile, would move on and beat Mexico in the Round of 16, before bowing out in the quarterfinal with a 1-0 loss to Germany.