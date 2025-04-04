Of the many United States Soccer talents to have emerged in recent years, Christian Pulisic is undoubtedly one of the most interesting. His career path is certainly indicative of this. Where many of his peers first cut their teeth on American soil before making the leap to Europe, the forward has preferred to skip stages.

After joining Borussia Dortmund 's academy in 2015, he used his talent to break down the doors and make his way into the professional squad. The starting point of a soccer career that would lead him to become the most expensive American player of all time, when he transfers to Chelsea in 2019 (although he could have signed for Liverpool two years earlier), and to wear the colors of the legendary AC Milan — where he has played since 2023.

And as you might imagine, Pulisic's stints at such prestigious clubs have brought him into contact with a host of highly talented players. However, one of them has had a particular impact on him.

Pulisic Names N'Golo Kante as His ‘Best Ever Teammate’

The two have played 78 games together

Asked in an interview with GOAL to name the best player he has played with in his career, ‘Captain America’ singled out a player that few would have thought of. Or at least, before they really thought about it. The quiet and humble N'Golo Kante.

"N’Golo Kante is amazing. The way he drives with the ball is incredible, and I knew he’d find me with the pass, so it was just a case of me staying up there with him and getting into the right area in the final third."

And while no-one doubts the talent and qualities of the French midfielder, his introverted nature — he is actually considered one of the most likeable players in world football — and his low media profile mean that he is a player who can sometimes be overlooked or even forgotten.