Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to complement Maxx Crosby, aiming to bolster the pass rush significantly.

Wilkins brings athleticism, pass-rush moves, and the ability to get to the backfield, making him a valuable addition.

Pairing Crosby with Wilkins opens up opportunities for creative pass-rushing strategies, mirroring successful defenses of the past.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash signing this offseason by adding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to their roster. Coming off of a career year in 2023 that saw him record a career-high nine sacks, Wilkins signed the four-year 84.5 million dollar guaranteed contract that will make him a core staple of the Raiders' budding defense.

The move will pair Wilkins with one of the league's most fierce pass rushers, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and has the chance to drastically improve the Raiders' pass rush. Crosby has been one of the league's most productive pass rushers since he stepped into the league in 2019, and now he will have an elite pass-rushing partner for the first time in his career.

A Glance at Crosby and the Raiders

How did Crosby and the Raiders pass rush fair in 2023?

Crosby was dominant in 2023, making the All-Pro team and recording 14.5 sacks. The effort came in the midst of turmoil and controversy from within the Raiders organization.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels was fired mid-season and interim head coach Antonio Pierce took over a Raiders team with a new attitude. Pierce quickly leaned on Crosby to lead his new charge and the mindset that he wanted to instill in the team.

Crosby's attitude and swagger were felt in all aspects of the Raiders' new mentality, but it was his play on the field that did the most to ignite the culture change.

Crosby has a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves, but his relentless effort makes him elite and is what keeps opposing offensive tackles awake at night.

Crosby's excellent season helped the Raiders' defense greatly during the final weeks of the season and ultimately helped their pass rush finish respectably in a few major categories.

Finishing tied for 12th in the league in sacks with 46 as a team, and ranked 17th in pressure percentage per snap at 11.2%, the Raiders had a respectable pass rush due to the late season surge. Crosby drew a ton of attention during this time and was regularly subjected to double teams and chip blocks as opponents did anything they could to slow him down.

The strategy worked to a degree as in three of the final four games of the season, Crosby was held without a sack. The need for multiple high-level pass rushers has never been greater in the NFL, and the Raiders knew this. Adding Wilkins will make it that much harder for teams to double Crosby, and provide him with a high-level pass-rushing partner.

What Wilkins Can Provide

What will the veteran defensive tackle bring to the table?

A 2019 first-round pick, Wilkins took some time to grow into the player that he is today, but it was worth the wait. A highly athletic pass rusher, Wilkins wins plays with his explosion off the ball and solid pass rush moves that help him find his way into the backfield.

The first thing that stands out on film is Wilkins' first step, and his ability to explode out of his stance. With a leaner build for a defensive tackle (6'4" and 310 pounds), Wilkins relies on his quickness off the snap to start plays and penetrate his way into the backfield.

Wilkins has a good arsenal of pass-rush moves, often using hand swipes and rips to work around guards and widen them out along the line of scrimmage. This is where he shows his balance and ability to bend around the guards while being quick enough to bring down even the most elusive quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the most talented and elusive quarterbacks in the NFL, but Wilkins was able to attack him and take him to the ground with ease, which is no easy feat.

With size, strength, and quickness, Wilkins was able to turn a dominant 2023 season into a lucrative deal. Now he will have a chance to play alongside Crosby in what could be one of the most fierce pass-rush duos in the league.

What To Expect From Crosby and Wilkins

How will the Raiders new duo look in 2024?

Crosby and Wilkins were both at the top of the league in 2023, and now they will have a chance to help one another grow as players and help the Silver and Black find success as a team.

In the Raiders four-man defensive front, Crosby will continue to align along the edge, but now when teams go to double-team him, or chip block him, they will leave Wilkins with an excellent chance to win a one-on-one matchup along the interior. If teams decide that they will want to double down on Wilkins, it could leave Crosby with a one-on-one along the edge.

The combination will also allow the Raiders to get more creative in ways that they rush the passer and keep teams guessing about how they plan to attack. One of these ways would be to implement both players in stunts and twists that would allow them to work in combination to rush the passer.

Crosby, Wilkins, and Tyrese Wilson 2023 Performance Player Tackles TFL Sacks Pressures Crosby 90 23 14.5 50 Wilkins 65 10 9.0 30 Wilson 29 2 3.5 11

The go-to would likely be a tackle-end stunt, that would have Wilkins crash into the inside shoulder of an offensive tackle, while Crosby rips inside across the guard's face.

In some ways, the combination of Crosby and Wilkins mirrors the way that the New York Giants defense that Pierce played on was built. Those teams were built behind strong defensive line play and boasted Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and formidable players like Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck.

Pierce and Crosby are as good a match for a player and a coach that a team could ask for, and now with Wilkins in the fold, Pierce is going to have a chance to continue to build the team that he wants, and the team that he thinks can compete for championships.

The AFC is loaded with offensive talent, specifically at the quarterback position, but now there will be one more elite duo to wreck game plans and create chaos in the backfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Crosby and Wilkins have combined for 31 batted passes in their careers, per PFF.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All contract information courtesy of Sportrac unless stated otherwise.