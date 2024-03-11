Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders are signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract.

Wilkins and Maxx Crosby are now a dynamic pass-rushing duo in the NFL, as they combined for 23.5 sacks last season.

The team's offensive struggles may be offset by their strong defense led by head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to close the gap between themselves and the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy in one offseason.

However, they do appear intent on closing the literal gap between Patrick Mahomes and their pass rush. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins away from the Miami Dolphins.

The deal is worth $110 million over four years ($84.75 million guaranteed), making Wilkins one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the league. His $27.5 million average annual salary now ranks behind only Aaron Donald and Chris Jones for interior defensive linemen.

With Wilkins and Maxx Crosby now on the same defensive line, the Raiders should have no trouble fielding one of the most ferocious pass rushes in the NFL next season. With head coach Antonio Pierce now stripped of his interim tag and leading the way for the foreseeable future, Las Vegas appears keen on being a defensive-minded team going forward.

Wilkins and Crosby Are Instantly Top-Tier Pass-Rushing Duo

The two defensive lineman would have combined for 23.5 sacks last season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

That sound you're hearing is the shivering of every quarterback in the AFC.

Last year, Crosby finished with 14.5 sacks and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss (one year after leading the league with 22 TFL). Wilkins, meanwhile, had a breakout season in his own right, finishing with nine sacks, ten tackles for loss and a gargantuan 30 quarterback pressures, which ranked fourth among all defensive tackles (behind Jones, Donald, and Justin Madibuke).

Combine those two with first-round rookie Tyree Wilson, and the Raiders have the making of an unstoppable pass rush.

Crosby, Wilkins, and Wilson 2023 Performance Player Tackles TFL Sacks Pressures Crosby 90 23 14.5 50 Wilkins 65 10 9.0 30 Wilson 29 2 3.5 11

The only duos with more than the 23.5 sacks Wilson and Crosby combined for last year were the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith (24.0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen and Travon Walker (25.5). It's safe to say that the Raiders should be happy with their newest acquisition, even if Wilkins does bog down their cap sheet in the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Christian Wilkins had a breakout season in 2023, setting career highs in sacks and tackles for loss. Furthermore, his 30 QB pressures ranked fourth among all defensive tackles last season.

It's a good thing that the Raiders are loading up their defense too, since the offense projects to be one of the worst in the league next season. Though star receiver Davante Adams is still around, the team recently lost running back Josh Jacobs in free agency and currently has Aidan O'Connell atop their quarterback depth chart.

The team will almost certainly try to make a move for one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class, though with the 13th overall pick at their disposal, they may have to pay a massive price to secure one of the "big three" of Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Drake Maye (UNC).

Regardless of what they do on offense, though, Las Vegas has already made the biggest splash of the offseason. Expect most Raiders games next season to be low-scoring brawls, which is exactly the kind of games Pierce wants to play in.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.