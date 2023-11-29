Highlights Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is yet to make an appearance this season due to a knee injury, but he could be edging closer to returning to action.

Internally, the club feel that Nkunku could be the missing piece of the puzzle to help transform Chelsea's attack.

A potential return date has been set for Nkunku as they prepare for their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has failed to make an appearance under Mauricio Pochettino this season, and journalist Dean Jones has backed the French attacker to make a similar impact to Cole Palmer. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jones explains why.

The Blues secured the signing of Nkunku back in June after they paid his £52m release clause to prise him away from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The supporters at Stamford Bridge would have undoubtedly been excited to see their new man in action, but the France international picked up a knee injury in their final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund, and he's yet to feature since.

Pochettino's side have struggled for consistency so far this campaign and scoring goals has been an issue for Chelsea, so the Argentine manager will be hoping that Nkunku can be the player to transform their attack.

Christopher Nkunku is close to returning from injury

Before the international break, Pochettino spoke to the media, confirming that Nkunku had told him that he wanted to be available for the Newcastle United game at St James' Park. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old wasn't named in the squad and the Chelsea fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of their summer signings in action.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that key figures at Chelsea believe that Nkunku is the missing piece of the puzzle at Stamford Bridge. The versatile forward has an excellent goal record and can play in multiple positions across the front line, making him a useful option for Pochettino.

Christopher Nkunku - Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Paris Saint-Germain 78 11 4 3 0 RB Leipzig 172 70 56 17 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Pochettino recently confirmed that Nkunku had been involved in a few training sessions and he's also urged fans to be slightly cautious, with the former Leipzig man not only returning from injury but also still needing to adapt to the Premier League. The Evening Standard have claimed that there is potential for Nkunku to play a part against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

It's important not to rush Nkunku back after spending almost four months on the sideline. The last thing the west London club will want is to aggravate the injury after staying so patient to get him back fit, and with a hectic fixture schedule in December, Pochettino and his team need to take their time.

Dean Jones verdict

Speaking on Nkunku returning from injury, Jones has suggested that he expects him to make a similar impact at Stamford Bridge to Palmer. The journalist adds that he believes the former Paris Saint-Germain forward will make a huge difference to the Chelsea side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Nkunku will probably make a bigger immediate impact than Romao Lavia. I think you can see the complications there are in terms of finding your place in a team, particularly in the midfield. If you look at Moises Caicedo for example. Such an expensive signing and a really good player at Brighton. I don't think we've seen close to his full potential being unlocked yet at Chelsea. We've seen a lot of players at Chelsea go in and out of that midfield and struggle to find the consistency that's needed. Lavia will do well in the end but Nkunku I think will have a bit more freedom to be his own man and I would expect Nkunku to come into the side a little bit more like Cole Palmer and actually start to influence the results quickly. I think he will make a big difference."

Mauricio Pochettino is planning for January

Pochettino and his recruitment team could be looking for further reinforcements to help drag Chelsea up the table. The Blues have spent a significant sum of money over the last few years, but with many of their new additions being young and inexperienced, it's difficult to demand too much from a host of them.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are scouting Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger is one of the most exciting players in his position in Europe and would undoubtedly bring a new dimension to Pochettino's attack. Chelsea are also said to be keen on bringing Brentford striker Ivan Toney to Stamford Bridge. It appears that the west London club are looking to have a reshuffle of their forward line in the winter window.