Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku isn't the 'right profile' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Nkunku isn't officially a Chelsea player just yet, a deal has been agreed.

Chelsea news - Christopher Nkunku

As per the MailOnline, Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Nkunku, for a fee totalling around £63m.

The club have officially announced the deal, confirming he will officially join on the 1st July.

The French international signed an agreement to join the Blues, but he won't move until this summer.

Although many Chelsea fans may be expecting Nkunku to come in and become the starting number nine at Stamford Bridge, it seems fairly unlikely.

According to Transfermarkt, Nkunku has played in a host of different positions during his career, but he's only featured in a centre forward role 15 times.

The 25-year-old has predominantly played in a central and attacking midfield role, and he recently admitted that he prefers playing just behind the striker.

He said: “I think that (attacking midfield) is a position that suits me well. Close to the goal behind a striker. That describes me as a player nicely, so I always like playing in this role.”

What has Brown said about Nkunku?

Brown has suggested that Nkunku might not fit the profile that Chelsea need for a striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It could potentially be Nkunku, I just don't feel that he's the right profile in that role. In all honesty, I didn't think Kai Havertz was either, and I think that's probably been proven right.

"I don't think, consistently, he ever really threatened to be the kind of goalscorer that Chelsea really need. I think they need someone to sit on the shoulder of players, make those runs in behind, and stretch teams.

"Nkunku can probably do that, but I think he does his best working in the channels and feels like a player who might play slightly wider rather than as the centre forward."

Is Nkunku going to be a good signing for Chelsea?

Although Nkunku might not be the answer to Chelsea's striker problems, he will certainly be an excellent addition to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The French forward has scored 70 goals in 172 games for Leipzig, whilst also providing 56 assists (also via Transfermarkt).

His versatility could make him a real useful option across Chelsea's attack.

If the Blues are able to sign a natural number nine, with Nkunku playing off him, you'd imagine they won't struggle as much next season in front of goal.