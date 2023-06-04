Chelsea fans should be excited by the prospect of Christopher Nkunku joining the club, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Nkunku looks set to join the Blues this summer, and he could be the player to help transform their attack.

Chelsea transfer news - Christopher Nkunku

According to talkSPORT, Nkunku will be making the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the deal reportedly worth around £50m.

The report adds that Chelsea beat Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Nkunku.

A deal is yet to be announced by Chelsea officially, but RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed the move.

He said, speaking to BILD: "The signs are very, very clear that he's moving to Chelsea.”

The French international is a versatile forward, but he's recently revealed where he feels he performs best.

In an interview with Football Manager, Nkunku was told that 28% of players of the game deployed him as an attacking midfielder.

In reply, he said: "I think that's a position that suits me well. Close to the goal behind a striker. That describes me as a player nicely so I always like playing in this role."

What has Brown said about Nkunku?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea fans should be excited about the prospect of Nkunku joining the west London club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I do think Chelsea fans should be excited about Nkunku. He looks like a real player who could do big things at Chelsea. He's quick, scores goals, and is very highly rated in Germany. I think he's got a bright future and is quite a good signing."

Is Nkunku the player Chelsea need next season?

Nkunku finished as the joint top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals, despite only starting 20 games, as per FBref.

The versatility of the 25-year-old could make him a useful asset for Mauricio Pochettino.

As per Transfermarkt, Nkunku has played in a deeper, central midfield role, on either side of attack, as a central striker, and as an attacking midfielder, amongst various other roles.

According to WhoScored's rating system, Nkunku was the fourth best-performing player in the German top division, with an average score of 7.35 throughout the campaign.

With no Chelsea player hitting double figures for goals in all competitions this term, as per BBC, Nkunku could be a smart signing for Chelsea, not only for now but for the future.