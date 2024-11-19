Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is reportedly a target for Manchester United, has been criticised by French media for his performance against Italy earlier this week.

Reports in France earlier this month claimed that Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Nkunku, who has spent a large portion of his time at Stamford Bridge watching from the bench. Football Insider later claimed that the French international would be open to a move to Old Trafford if the Red Devils did make a play to secure his signature.

It's been a tricky start to the season for the former RB Leipzig attacker who has started just one Premier League game, playing a total of 10 times this campaign. The 27-year-old has ben given opportunities in Europe and cup competitions, but there's no doubt he will be frustrated with his lack of minutes.

France recently secured a 3-1 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League, but Nkunku was fairly anonymous throughout. 90min provided the Chelsea attacker with a 4/10 rating, suggesting that he showed astonishing clumsiness...

"Christopher Nkunku circulated along the entire front of the attack with instructions to free up spaces and create gaps. His failure on a counter with Kolo Muani highlights his astonishing clumsiness. He was capable of the best and the worst."

90min weren't the only outlet who were disappointed with what they saw from Nkunku. The Chelsea attacker played just behind a strike pairing of Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani - a role France would typically see Antoine Griezzman deployed in. Get French Football News also gave Nkunku a 4/10 rating, slamming his 'poor decision-making' and 'heavy touches'...

"The Chelsea forward was tasked with providing the link between a revamped midfield and the two-man frontline. While he took up some promising positions in between the lines, some poor decision-making and heavy touches rendered many of his involvements futile. Les Bleus ultimately suffered from a lack of creativity going forward – in the same vein as the majority of their games since the start of Euro 2024 – which their revitalised midfield three largely made up for on Sunday."

It's not worked out for Nkunku, who earns £300k-a-week, at Stamford Bridge so far and could be a huge risk for United if they decide to make a play to secure his signature. At the age of 27, the French international should be in his prime, but his career has stalled since leaving RB Leipzig.