Manchester United are unlikely to move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku or Aston Villa's Leon Bailey after talks to sign Mathys Tel stall, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

With Marcus Rashford likely heading through the exit door, United are in the market to sign a new forward before the January transfer window deadline. Time is running out for the Red Devils, and after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, the need for reinforcements is increasing.

United had been linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich attacker Tel, but reports have now suggested that a deal is off. As we edge closer to the window closing, United are in a race against time to get a new forward in the door.

Nkunku or Bailey to Man Utd Ruled Out

A move to sign Mathys Tel unlikely

According to a report from The Athletic's Whitwell, a move to sign Aston Villa winger Bailey has been ruled out, and it's a similar story for Nkunku. Whitwell adds that signing Tel from Bayern is now considered unlikely, meaning it's back to the drawing board for the Manchester club.

It's not been all doom and gloom for the Red Devils after they announced on Sunday that Patrick Dorgu had joined the club. Bailey had been linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier on Sunday, but it appears that a deal would be unlikely before the end of the window.

Signing a forward may have been a priority for United earlier in the month, but with Rashford now completing his medical tests ahead of a move to Aston Villa, Ruben Amorim is going to have a lack of options in attack for the remainder of the season.

It will be interesting to see whether United can get a deal over the line on deadline day. January is a difficult month in general due to clubs not wanting to lose their star players in the middle of the season, with hefty offers usually needed to make moves happen, especially with such little time remaining to find replacements.

