Key Takeaways Chelsea thrashed Noah 8-0 in the Europa Conference League, with the focus now turning to facing Arsenal in a crucial clash.

Cole Palmer's fitness is in doubt for the London derby, opening the door for Christopher Nkunku or Joao Felix to step up.

Nkunku's impact was showcased with two goals and an assist, and the Frenchman could be crucial against Arsenal if Palmer is sidelined.

Chelsea breezed past Noah in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night as Enzo Maresca's men continued to prove their superiority over the competition in the third-tier continental competition. The Stamford Bridge faithful had eight goals to cheer as the Armenian opposition were swept to one side.

The Blues will now be fully focused on Sunday's huge clash against London rivals Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Chelsea having lost their previous two matches, and will be wary of the improved form under Maresca.

One of the key players in the Italian manager's revolution at the Bridge is Cole Palmer. The Englishman has been the star of the show in west London since his move from Manchester City in 2023 and has continued to score and create goals at will. The Gunners will be lifted by the news that Palmer is currently a fitness doubt ahead of the Super Sunday clash.

Should the weekend come too soon for the 22-year-old, Maresca will need to dip into his bloated squad to find someone to play in the hole behind Nicolas Jackson - who is likely to continue to be the first-choice striker in the league. Following the demolition of Noah in midweek, Christopher Nkunku will feel he should be the man to step into the fold.

Christopher Nkunku vs Noah

It was a good night for the Frenchman after a slow start

Nkunku finished the game with very respectable-looking numbers. The Frenchman bagged two second-half goals and set one up for a teammate, proving he can contribute in the opposition's penalty box. This is the advantage he holds over Joao Felix - who is the other player vying for Palmer's starting place - as the ex-RB Leipzig man has 13 goals in just 10 starts for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has averaged a goal every 93 minutes for Chelsea.

His evening in the Conference League was an inconsistent one. With the home side having a lot of the possession on the night, Nkunku struggled to find the net until the 69th minute when he tucked home a penalty. Of his seven shots on the evening, the 25-year-old hit the target five times and added a second goal shortly after his spot-kick.

There are still signs of frustration among the Chelsea fan base surrounding the work rate of the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster. While this is still an area he could improve going forward, the involvement Nkunku has is undeniable.

When given the chance to play, he scores goals. That's the evidence fans have at the moment. He could've had a ridiculous number of goals against Noah as the versatile forward missed three big chances. Palmer's creative outlet can't be underestimated and Nkunku's two key passes on Thursday prove he can seamlessly slip into the attacking midfield role.

Felix - who also found the net twice in the Conference League outing - has sometimes struggled with the pace of the Premier League and is more likely to be bullied by Arsenal's strong midfielders and defenders. Nkunku's speed advantage could be beneficial on the counter-attack for making runs beyond Jackson.

Maresca Sweating Over Palmer's Fitness

Close

Palmer has scored seven goals and provided five assists for Chelsea in the first 10 Premier League matches of the season. His absence would be a huge blow for the Londoners but could provide an opportunity for those struggling for game time.

Maresca has operated with two different teams this term, with one featuring in the league and his back-up XI playing in Europe and cup competitions. The 44-year-old confirmed his star man is doubtful for the visit of the Gunners. In his press conference ahead of the Noah fixture, Maresca explained (per The Sun):

"He didn't train the last two days. Hopefully he can be fit. The tackle, it is quite clear it was not a normal one. Hopefully he can be back. "Cole didn't train yesterday, we will see today if he is able to train with us. Will he be fit for Arsenal? We hope so, we need to wait and seen and then decide."

The tackle in question came from Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez in the last league match. The Argentine centre-back caught Palmer on his knee in a challenge that caused controversy as the United star was only shown a yellow card. Having been missing from training for the majority of the week, even if the creative midfielder can be fit for the weekend, he may not be fully fit.

It's a big game to take a risk with either Nkunku or Felix, but Maresca may be given no choice. He will at least be hoping to have Palmer on the bench to bring on for the closing stages, but £195,000-per-week Nkunku may have to deputise.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermart and SofaScore. Correct as of 07-11-24.