Manchester United have made Christopher Vivell their permanent director of recruitment as he signs a multi-year deal on a reduced wage, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Vivell initially joined United back in the summer with a potential view of signing a permanent deal with the club. The former Chelsea and RB Leipzig man works closely with technical director Jason Wilcox and is now staying with the Old Trafford outfit on a permanent basis.

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Vivell has signed a multi-year contract on a reduced salary, underlining his desire and commitment to the INEOS-led rebuild. The 38-year-old will lead United's global recruitment operation, scouting structure, and emerging talent.

Interestingly, Ornstein confirms that this is among the areas which are set to see staff let go, with INEOS making a host of redundancies at Old Trafford. Vivell's career began at TSG Hoffenheim in 2010, where he served as a video analyst and scout, laying the groundwork for his expertise in talent identification. In November 2015, Vivell transitioned to RB Salzburg, assuming the position of head of scouting.

In his career, Vivell has been responsible for signing emerging talents such as Erling Haaland and Karim Adeyemi at Salzburg, while he also had a say in bringing young midfielder Sekou Kone to Manchester United. The appointment shows INEOS' commitment to transforming the way they do things from a recruitment perspective.

Over the last few years, United have spent an extortionate amount of money on players who end up having little to no sell-on value. A key example is Brazilian winger Antony who signed for the club for a fee of £86m, in 2022. Fast forward to now, Antony is already out on loan after struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford.

United will already be preparing for what is a huge summer transfer window for the club. The Red Devils currently find themselves battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, and they'll need to get their recruitment right in order to start heading back in the right direction.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.