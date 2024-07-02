Highlights Manchester United to appoint Christopher Vivell as director of recruitment.

Vivell previously worked at Chelsea and has experience in multi-club models.

The appointment is a done deal, with Vivell set to join immediately and help with transfers.

Manchester United are now set to appoint Christopher Vivell as their new director of recruitment, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Vivell most recently worked at Chelsea, leaving Stamford Bridge around a year ago. The 37-year-old wasn't there long, and he's now available once again with United looking to bring him to Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stamped his authority at the club since arriving, bringing in a host of different people behind the scenes.

Dan Ashworth was recently confirmed as a new appointment, but it appears that United aren't stopping there in terms of backroom additions.

Vivell to Man Utd Now a Done Deal

He will join as director of recruitment

Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg has confirmed that Vivell is set to complete a move to United with immediate effect as director of recruitment. The 37-year-old will move to Old Trafford on a short-term deal and will help in terms of transfers for the Manchester club...

"Understand it’s a DONE DEAL: Christopher Vivell is set to join Manchester United with immediate effect as their new Director of Recruitment! All that's missing is the work permit for the 37 y/o. The former Technical Director from Chelsea with many options. But he decided to join #MUFC on a short-term contract! Vivell will help in terms of transfers in the next two windows."

Vivell spent just seven months at Chelsea between December 2022 and July 2023, but he was let go as Todd Boehly made further changes behind the scenes. The German has also spent time with RB Leipzig, meaning he has experienced working in a multi-club model, something United are now involved in with INEOS owning other sides.

Christopher Vivell Career (selected) Club Role Chelsea Technical Director RB Leipzig Squad Planner RB Leipzig Technical Director RB Salzburg Sports Coordinator RB Salzburg Head of Scouting TSG Hoffenheim Scout

Vivell has plenty of experience working in recruitment for some big clubs around Europe, and Ratcliffe is clearly doing everything he can to ensure United's transfer strategy improves. It's been a major problem for the Red Devils in recent years and Ratcliffe will be hoping to steer them in the right direction.

Man Utd Pushing to Sign Matthijs de Ligt

They don't want to spend more than £50m

United have been linked with a host of new additions, particularly at centre-back, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Leny Yoro, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Matthijs de Ligt all reported targets for the Red Devils. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United don't want to spend more than £50m on a new defender, with deals for Branthwaite, Yoro, and Todibo now complicated.

Bayern Munich could be willing to allow de Ligt to depart in the summer transfer window, and Jones confirms that United have even tried to bring in the Dutch defender on loan. The respected reporter believes that this would be a significant signing if they can get him through the door this summer.

