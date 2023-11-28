Highlights New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas has returned to the injured reserve list for the fourth consecutive season due to a knee injury.

Thomas signed a restructured contract for the 2023 season with a pay cut, aiming to prove himself after a decline in performance since his outstanding 2019 season.

If reactivated in Week 16, Thomas could make a difference for the Saints, potentially helping them in their playoff chase and providing an opportunity for him to earn a new contract.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas was returned to the injured reserve list on November 21, a place he's become all too familiar with, as this marks his fourth consecutive season being sidelined. Thomas will miss at least four games with a knee injury before being eligible to return. His first opportunity will be Week 16 when the Saints face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas was injured during the Saints' 27-19 loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Head coach Dennis Allen did not come to the decision to put Thomas on IR immediately. Instead, he remained on the active roster until the Tuesday following their Week 11 bye, then moved to injured reserve. The news is disheartening but unsurprising, as injuries have plagued the eight-year veteran in the latter half of his career.

Thomas’ never-ending injury woes

Thomas has missed 41 games due to injury over the past four seasons

Michael Thomas was drafted 47th overall by New Orleans in 2016 out of Ohio State and was a major contributor for the offense from the beginning. During Thomas’ rookie season, he set franchise rookie records in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

In 2019, he signed a five-year, $100-million deal before the season commenced. That deal looked to be a bargain when Thomas was named the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year after catching an NFL single-season record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Everything was looking up for the big-bodied receiver, who was widely regarded as one of the top weapons in the NFL at the time.

In 2020, however, things took a downturn starting in the season opener, when Thomas left the game due to a high ankle sprain. He made his return from the injury in Week 9, and was able to notch his first 100-yard game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons a couple of weeks later.

Unfortunately, by Week 15, Thomas was back on IR because of that lingering ankle injury. Luckily for the Saints, he was able to return for the Wild Card game that postseason, where he recorded five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

Year Games Games Missed Receptions/Game Yards/Game TD 2019 16 0 9.3 107.8 9 2020 7 9 5.7 62.6 0 2021 0 17 n/a n/a n/a 2022 3 14 5.3 57.0 3 2023 10 0 3.9 44.8 1

In the summer of 2021, however, it was revealed that Thomas had surgery on that same ankle. On November 3, 2021, they announced that he would not return for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a setback in the recovery process. It was a devastating blow for the Saints' organization and fans, as the team had been hoping to add him to the mix as they made their run to the postseason. Instead, it was an entire season lost for Thomas.

Then the 2022 season kicked off, and Thomas returned to the offense looking promising with two productive performances to start the campaign. However, in Week 3, Thomas exited the game with a foot injury against the Carolina Panthers. After several weeks of missed time, it was announced that he was being placed on IR (on November 3 yet again), ending number 13’s 2022 season with 16 catches for 171 yards and three scores.

Michael Thomas prove-it tour doesn't go as planned

Thomas put up 39 catches, 448 yards, and one TD in 10 games before going on IR

At the beginning of the 2023 season, Thomas took a tremendous pay cut. He and the Saints agreed to restructure his contract, which went from $15.5 million to $1.165 million. A "prove it" deal for the veteran to show that he could once again produce over the course of a whole season. The move doesn't look to have paid off for Thomas, as he is once again back on the IR with a knee injury.

He suffered the injury when he took a hard hit on the first offensive play against the Vikings in Week 10. Thomas stayed in for the next snap and caught another pass, but then got up and walked to the medical tent before watching the rest of the game from the sideline.

Thomas had been pretty quiet for the Saints prior to the injury. He played in 10 games, starting seven of them, and recorded 39 receptions for 448 yards and just one TD. Thomas just has not looked the same since that remarkable 2019 season.

Even in the small windows when he was healthy, the former Buckeye just couldn’t seem to put up numbers, and then when he did finally start to find a groove, he got hurt again. It’s a bizarre and frustrating cycle for the veteran receiver.

What’s next for the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas?

Thomas could return for the stretch run

New Orleans just signed receiver Marquez Callaway to the practice squad in the wake of the Thomas move. Callaway played for the Saints from 2020-2022 and could get his number called up to the active roster any day now. Especially with the Saints coming off a brutal division loss in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the overall lackluster play in the NFC South, the Saints' 5-6 record still has them in play for a potential playoff spot, but they must turn things around fast. The offense will play a key part in that, as the unit failed to produce a single touchdown last weekend against the division-rival Falcons in what was a crucial game for the division standings.

Michael Thomas, if reactivated, could be back by Week 16. At that point, the Saints will still have two more division games and could potentially still be in the hunt for the playoffs. So, Thomas could quite possibly still make a difference for New Orleans this season, though he would likely be playing behind No. 1 Chris Olave and possibly even second-year man Rashid Shaheed.

A return of any kind would be a really important factor for Thomas, however. With the pay cut he had to take at the beginning of the 2023 season, he will hit the open market following this year and have to find a new home. If he can show flashes of the great player he once was and help the Saints to a playoff spot, it could make him a lot more attractive on the free agent market come 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.