Five of the greatest strikers in UFC history have been named and ranked by MMA kickboxer Michael 'Venom' Page, during an official promo for the UFC.

Also known as MVP, Page is one of the best-known strikers in all MMA because of his Bellator MMA bouts against Evangelista Santos, Paul Daley, and Douglas Lima, before joining UFC in 2024. After a successful debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299, he dropped a defeat via decision to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

Now, he's looked through MMA's history to find the No.1 striker that's ever competed in UFC.

6 Chuck Liddell — UFC light heavyweight champion

MVP began his ranking by placing MMA pioneer Chuck Liddell at the No.5 spot.

"Chuck Liddell is not only a powerhouse of a striker … he loves to finish. He's the first person I watched in MMA, and drew me into MMA. He hits like a ton of bricks. If you're watching a Chuck Liddell fight, expect to see someone fall over."

5 Page finished: "Chuck was an ultimate finisher."

4 Sean O'Malley — Former UFC bantamweight champion

Though Page could pick anybody from combat sports history for his list, he chose Sean O'Malley as the fourth-best striker.

"Sean O'Malley is very creative, with certain attributes I see in myself," he said. "He's comfortable, in a flow state. And likes to have fun with it."

"I see more exciting finishes for Sean O'Malley in the future."

3 Dominick Cruz — Former UFC bantamweight champion

Dominick Cruz made the cut, as Page ranked the 39-year-old, who had prior wins over Urijah Faber, TJ Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson, in third place.

"Dominick Cruz made the list because he's got such a unique style," said Page.

"Beautiful head movement, counter shots, footwork. It's hard to land a shot on him. He had an exceptional rivalry with Team Alpha Male."

"So many people tried to figure out his game, and they really did struggle.​​​​​​​"

2 Conor McGregor — Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion

A list of the best strikers in UFC history is not complete without some mention of Conor McGregor who ran amok at featherweight, and lightweight, in his prime years, defeating the likes of Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez.

"Conor's striking style — there's such a confidence to it," Page said.

"His persona … it makes people want to retreat. That, in itself, is such a great attribute to have in a fight. The [Eddie Alvarez fight] showed his level as a fighter.​​​​​​​"

1 Anderson Silva — UFC middleweight champion

But the fighter who trumps them all when it comes to striking is Anderson Silva, the former long-reigning champion of the middleweight division.

"Anderson Silva was one of the first to bring that flair, doing what you're not supposed to, but doing it extremely successfully."

"He has so many tools. Being able to finish opponents not with one or two favorite strikes as he has everything — jabs, crosses, knees. Whatever he wants to do," said Page.

"He's the GOAT."