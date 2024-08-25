Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka was not included in the squad for their 6-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon and, according to reports, the midfielder could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the coming days with clubs having made contact to acquire his services before the transfer deadline slams shut.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea two years ago in a shock deal from Aston Villa but with Todd Boehly's spending in the market continuing through every transfer window possible, the midfielder has found it tough to break the mould.

New boss Enzo Maresca has take premeasured steps to exclude him from the first-team as the Blues went on a rampage at Molineux - and according to Fabrizio Romano, the youngster could move on in the coming weeks with the Italian journalist stating that he has a 'concrete possibility' of moving on with clubs having contacted Chelsea for his services.

Chukwuemeka Has 'Concrete Possibility' of Chelsea Exit

The midfielder looks set to move on from Stamford Bridge

The report from Romano states that Chukwuemeka was not part of Chelsea's squad for their clash against Wolves on Sunday because he could leave the club before the transfer window slams shut.

Several clubs have supposedly made contact with approaches to the Blues over the £100,000-per-week midfielder's availability, and the midfielder and the club will now assess their options with a potential move out of Stamford Bridge on the cards.

Romano has dubbed his exit a 'concrete possibility' as teams aim to strengthen their ranks in the coming days - with Chukwuemeka likely to make a solid addition for anyone who takes him on their books.

The journalist also states that Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are out of the side and after Maresca made hints that the duo wouldn't be in his plans for the campaign, their exits are also expected with Sterling creeping onto Crystal Palace's shortlist ahead of a potential move across the capital.

Chelsea Signings Mean Chukwuemeka Has Struggled

Todd Boehly continues to open his chequebook

Chukwuemeka burst onto the scene as a youth player at Aston Villa and having made 16 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, he was surprisingly sold to Chelsea for a fee of £20million in the summer of 2022. The youngster has largely struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge since, featuring in 27 games across his two years at the club - though that could change in the near future.

Palace were linked with a move for the Northampton Town academy product, but that looks to be off at present with talks having died down alongside missing out on Emile Smith Rowe, who went to Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka made 13 caps for England Under-19s, scoring six goals.

The youngster has Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Romeo Lavia ahead of him in the pecking order in central midfield, whilst Cesare Casadei and Omari Kellyman are other young options who will be in the hunt for minutes.

Chukwuemeka is at a stage in his career where he can't afford to stagnate and game time is vital - so with five days left in the transfer window, the midfielder will surely be on the shortlist of many clubs needing a creative spark in the top-flight or abroad.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-08-24.