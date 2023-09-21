Highlights Joe Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in his first full season

Burrow has put up impressive numbers and signature performances, including games with high passer ratings, clutch comebacks, and record-breaking yardage

His ability to excel in different situations, such as snowy conditions or in the face of massive pressure, has led to his rapid ascension into the top tier of NFL quarterbacks

The Cincinnati Bengals are lucky to have a quarterback like Joe Burrow, who is easily considered one of the best signal-callers in the NFL. They selected him No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, but taking a guy that high is far from a guarantee of success, as the Cleveland Browns can certainly attest. With Burrow, the potential matched reality.

It hasn't taken long for Burrow to climb the ladder of success, leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance in his first full season in the NFL in 2021. He hasn't been in the league long, but he's already racked up more than a few signature performances. Here are the best of the best.

10 September 29, 2022 - Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

After scoring their first win of the season, Burrow and the Bengals returned home to face the Miami Dolphins in this Week 4 showdown. Fortunately for the Bengals, their offense stayed hot, with Burrow performing at his best thanks in large part to the excellent (and retooled) offensive line that gave him the protection he needed to lead Cincinnati to a 27-15 victory.

Burrow completed 20 of 31 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked just once and had zero interceptions in an otherwise smooth performance that garnered him a passer rating of 115.9. Following the game, Burrow did not forget to give credit to the Bengals’ tremendous offensive line, saying, “All day the protection was awesome, I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.”

9 December 12, 2021 - Week 14 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Early on, this late-season contest looked one-sided in favor of the 49ers, who entered the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead. But Burrow was not going to let his Bengals squad go silently into the night. Led by Burrow, the Bengals’ offense caught fire in the fourth quarter and outscored the 49ers 14-0 in the frame.

Although the Bengals ultimately lost in OT, 26-23, Cincinnati fans were left buzzing about the show Burrow put on in the clutch. When it was all said and done, Burrow had 348 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 25-of-34 passing. Despite seeing pressure all day, Burrow still managed to put up a 125.6 passer rating.

8 October 16, 2022 - Week 6 at New Orleans Saints

In search of a win to get back to .500, the Bengals leaned on their attack to thwart the New Orleans Saints on the road. And who better to lead the way in that regard than Burrow, who sliced and diced the Saints’ defense for 300 passing yards and three touchdowns while connecting on 28 of his 37 pass attempts. Burrow even chipped in with a 19-yard rushing touchdown as the Bengals earned the 30-26 win.

As always, Chase was Burrow’s chief target downfield; Burrow and Chase were a problem the Saints never came close to solving. Burrow wasn't just good statistically, but he was also able to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback, as a fourth quarter field goal drive followed by a 60-yard touchdown pass to Chase in the final two minutes clinched the game for Cincy.

7 December 4, 2022 - Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In a showdown of arguably the two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Burrow and Patrick Mahomes went toe-to-toe in this Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati. Burrow was money in this contest, going 25 of 31 for 286 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 126.6 passer rating while also squeezing in for a four-yard touchdown run as well.

He also stepped up when the Bengals needed him the most, firing an eight-yard touchdown pass to running back Chris Evans in the fourth quarter to get Cincy in front for good. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in awe of his quarterback and did not hide that when he spoke about Burrow following the win. “He’s playing at an MVP level – absolutely,” Taylor shared. "He gives us a lot of confidence.”

6 September 30, 2021 - Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Much had been said in the lead-up to this game, which featured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (Burrow) and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence) going head to head for the first time. Burrow was superior on the day, putting up a sparkling 78.1 completion percentage, making this the sixth most efficient game of his career to date.

He also passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers for a 132.8 passer rating. The Jaguars actually dominated early, going up 14-0 in the first half. But Burrow kept his cool and calmly led the Bengals in a successful resurgence during which they scored 24 of the game's final 31 points, registering another fourth-quarter comeback.

5 October 23, 2022 - Week 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Somehow, Burrow found a way to top his incredible performance against the Saints a week prior with this amazing showing against the Falcons in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL campaign. Burrow went off in the first half versus the Falcons’ hapless defense, piling up 345 passing yards in the first two periods.

By the time Atlanta’s nightmare was over and they'd lost 35-17, Burrow had 481 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 34 of 42 attempts. During one sequence, Burrow threw seven consecutive completions in a series that was punctuated by a 32-yard touchdown grab by Chase to put the Bengals up 21-0.

4 January 22, 2023 - Divisional Playoffs at Buffalo Bills

After falling short of their goal on the final hurdle in 2021, the Bengals were looking to take it all the way in 2022. One of the hurdles they had to clear this time around was a snowy road game against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. They took care of business no problem, as they trounced the heavily favored Bills at home, 27-10.

Obviously, a big reason for that was Burrow's unflappable performance, as he threw for 242 yards and a pair of scores despite the snowy landscape at Highmark Stadium. The win proved that the LSU product was capable of delivering no matter what the outside factors were, though he was unable to maintain that magic a week later when the Bengals crashed out of the playoffs against the Chiefs.

3 January 30, 2022 - AFC Championship Game at Kansas City Chiefs

In just his first full season as an NFL starter, Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the promised land for the first time in over three decades. But to do that, he had to get through the best in the world at the moment, Mr. Patrick Mahomes. This was one of Burrow's signature performances not because he put up gaudy numbers, but because he led one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL postseason history.

Down 21-3 in the second quarter, Burrow and the Bengals were unfazed and embarked on their own 21-0 run to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. After the Chiefs sent it to overtime and Mahomes threw a pick on the first drive of the extra period, Burrow led the Bengals on a methodical nine-play, 42-yard drive to set their kicker up with an easy 31-yarder to send Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.

2 December 26, 2021 - Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Burrow was near-impossible to stop in this 41-21 win against the Baltimore Ravens. He simply woke up feeling dangerous. Burrow churned out a career-high 525 passing yards and four touchdowns and maintained his efficiency despite the volume, going 37-of-46. He did not just set a personal best in the NFL but also established a new franchise record, breaking Boomer Esiason’s mark of 522 yards.

“[Burrow]’s making really good decisions, and then the ball was coming out quick when we needed to," Taylor marveled after the game. "He was seeing some of the stuff down the field really well. You could tell his confidence he had the pocket to get away from some pressures that showed up. You know, you can just tell when a guy’s got it, and today he had it for sure.”

1 January 2, 2022 - Week 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals’ last win of the 2021 regular season came at the expense of Mahomes and the Chiefs in a Week 17 meeting in Cincinnati. In that game, Burrow uncorked a mammoth performance with 446 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 30-of-39 throws, giving him a career-high 148.0 passer rating for the day, which is about as close to perfect as you can get.

Thanks to that massive yardage output, Burrow also successfully eclipsed Andy Dalton’s single-season franchise record for passing yards (4,293) which was established in 2013. The performance wasn't all about records and stats, either. Burrow again led a massive comeback, as the Bengals rallied from 28-14 down to win the game 34-31. Burrow has already become a fourth-quarter comeback machine through just three years in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

