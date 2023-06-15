Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s attitude as much as his play will be a deciding factor in how well the team does moving forward, former NFL coach Phoebe Shecter has claimed.

When it comes to living up to the expectations of being the #1 player taken in the NFL Draft, and earning $36m along the way, it’s fair to say that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gone above and beyond what many people thought he was capable of at this level.

With 11,774 passing yards and 82 touchdowns to his name during the regular season (including back-to-back seasons of 30+ touchdowns), it could have been even more had he not suffered an incredibly serious injury to his leg in his rookie season. It could also have been more had he not been sacked so many times, with 153 of them across both the regular and postseason in his three years in the league, including a record-setting number in their Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

But after he gets knocked down, he’s shown a rather incredible ability to get back up and go again, and it’s that attitude that will help propel the Bengals forward, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter believes.

Cincinnati Bengals look to Joe Burrow to be their leader

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Schecter claimed that Burrow’s attitude to getting back up off the ground after a sack is just as important to the team’s success than what he’s able to give them in terms of throwing the ball to his wide receivers:

The amount of times he was the highest-sacked quarterback, you just can't have that when you're the franchise quarterback but also someone that's as good as he is. And one of the things I love about him is even though he gets back, he just gets right back on when he's like 'let's go again'.

And that's that mentality in terms of who he is as a leader. You know, Joey Cool is a real nickname for him because he really just kind of exceeds that into the world and the rest of the team and they all kind of take on that cool, calm, collected, 'let's go again mentality'. But if you want to have longevity, you cannot have your quarterback getting sacked the way he is now.

Joe Burrow’s head strength set to take the Bengals forward?

Something like this is an attribute you can’t really measure, but it certainly looks as if it’s been a positive for them in the past two years, getting to a Super Bowl and a Conference Championship game, now the only challenge is making sure they can get over the hump and win the whole thing.

And if Burrow’s level of ‘cool’ can keep rubbing off on the rest of the squad and keep them at that level, then it should only be a matter of time before they make that leap to the next level.