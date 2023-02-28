The Cincinnati Bengals could be in risk of losing wide receiver Tee Higgins in the coming months according to NFL insider, Albert Breer.

After years of being seen as choke artists (by count of their run of not winning a playoff game since 1990, including five straight years of going one-and-done) and three straight years of finishing bottom of the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals have turned themselves into a credible force in the NFL.

In 2021 they made it all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Los Angeles Rams and this past season made it to the AFC Championship game, knocking off the Buffalo Bills before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final seconds.

A large part of the change can be put down to what they have been doing on offense, with #1 pick from 2020 Joe Burrow leading the charge with Joe Mixon and JaMarr Chase dominating on the ground and through the air respectively.

Cincinnati Bengals on the brink of losing key man?

But whilst they might be the main guys, there are still a number of ‘secondary’ threats that are just as important such as wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has averaged more than 1,000 yards a season in his first three NFL campaigns and has caught 19 touchdowns during that same time.

He, along with Chase are both very young receivers, at 23 and 22 respectively, so this might have been the start of a wonderful tandem between the two that could lead the Bengals forward for the next decade or so.

But writing in a column for SI.com, Albert Breer pointed out that he might be on his way out of Cincinnati already, as the Bengals might not be able to afford both of them moving forward:

The Bengals are going to get inquiries on Tee Higgins for the same reason the Titans, 49ers, Commanders and Seahawks did on their young receivers last year—Higgins is going into a contract year and will be expensive to keep. Compounding the problem for Cincinnati is that Ja’Marr Chase will be eligible for a new deal next year.

It really is a shame that teams can easily find themselves being torn apart in ways like this, but it is the sad reality of life in the National Football League. You just have to hope that if they do end up trading him away this year, that the men they have to replace him (be it someone on the roster, or possibly through the draft), can have the same impact, because losing that production would be a major step back for this offense.