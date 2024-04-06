Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals had a down year in 2023, but remain one of the contenders in the AFC.

Patrick Surtain II, Teven Jenkins, and Ed Oliver are all players Cincinnati should consider trading for.

It might make sense for the Bengals to trade Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard.

The Cincinnati Bengals took a major leap during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the Super Bowl after going 4-11-1 the previous year. The Bengals ran the table in the playoffs, knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals built off that, making it back to the AFC Championship game again before falling to Kansas City in a rematch in 2022.

In 2023, though, they couldn't replicate that success. Due to a mountain of injuries, the Bengals squeaked out a 9-8 record, but it wasn't enough to make it to the playoffs. The Bengals will now be in their fourth season after their rise to contention, and expectations are beginning to build for the franchise. With that being said, Cincinnati's got some things to figure out.

In terms of cap space, the Bengals are in decent shape, considering the fact that their young quarterback, Joe Burrow, is already on a large contract. Cincinnati currently has roughly $24.6 million in available cap space, putting them in the top half of the league with the 10th-most.

Bengals' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 18 2 49 3 80 3 97 4 115 5 149 6 194 6 214 7 224 7 237

When it comes to draft capital, Cincinnati is in a pretty good spot there as well. The Bengals will have 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, including two in the third round, and two in the sixth and seventh rounds as well.

With ample cap space and an array of quality draft picks, the Bengals are in a comfortable position to make offseason additions and improve the team. Here are the most likely trade targets and trade candidates for the Bengals.

Top Cincinnati Bengals Trade Targets

Upgrades at defensive tackle, cornerback, and the offensive line might be needed

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the Bengals' large stockpile of draft picks gives them a ton of trade ammunition. They have a pick in every round, and multiple in three rounds, so this will be their main asset when it comes to trade negotiations. If Tee Higgins, who requested a trade, ends up getting moved, they'll likely have even more draft capital to play with.

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Market Value Patrick Surtain CB Denver Broncos $20,591,994 Teven Jenkins OG Chicago Bears $2,668,860 Ed Oliver DT Buffalo Bills $17,000,000

Cincinnati's $24.6 million in available cap space is nice, but they'll still need to be careful with it. The Bengals will have to use some of that to sign their draft picks this year. While it's not a detriment to any trade negotiations, it's something the team must keep in mind.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



This is a name that GIVEMESPORT has covered extensively throughout this offseason, and for good reason. Surtain is one of the best corners in the NFL, and plays for the Denver Broncos, who are going through a rebuilding phase. It makes sense that his name is all over the trade market.

The Bengals current cornerback core includes Cam Taylor-Britt, D.J. Turner, Mike Hilton, and Dax Hill. It's not a bad group, and they've all been solid in the NFL. Still, Cincinnati doesn't have a ton of premier talent at the position, and no sure-fire starter on the other side from Taylor-Britt. Surtain would fill their need at cornerback, and his talent would transform their entire defense.

Patrick Surtain 2023 CB Ranks Stat Surtain CB Rank Games Played 17 T-1st Total Tackles 63 T-13th Passes Defended 9 T-14th Interceptions 1 T-42nd Passer Rating Allowed 93.9 64th PFF Coverage Grade 64.7 68th PFF Tackling Grade 84.4 5th PFF Run Defense Grade 78.7 16th *Stats courtesy of PFF (minimum 20% snaps)

Surtain is a star, and is on track to have a career that might land him in the Hall of Fame if he keeps this pace up. With Jaylon Johnson being taken off the market, Surtain becomes the only real star in the position that's available.

Rumors have floated that the Broncos' asking price for Surtain is two first-round picks. The Bengals have four picks in the first three rounds of this year's draft, as well as all their picks next year, so they've surely got the ammunition to make this deal happen. While they must be cautious and avoid overpaying, Surtain would be worth the cost.

Contract-wise, Surtain is on his rookie deal. He could, and likely will, demand an enormously expensive (and deserved) extension. However, the Bengals wouldn't have to give him that until 2026, giving them some time to free up more cap space.

Teven Jenkins, OG, Chicago Bears

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Teven Jenkins is a very solid offensive lineman when he's healthy. Unfortunately for him, and the Chicago Bears, he hasn't been able to be on the field consistently.

It feels like the Bengals have been in need of help on the offensive line for quite some time now. They've managed to compete regardless, but with Burrow coming back from his second major injury now, it's a position that they need to take a serious look at. Jenkins does have some injury issues himself, but would bring a calming presence to the middle of an offensive line that is currently lacking one.

Out of 50 games that Jenkins could have played in his three years in Chicago, he's appeared in only 31, while playing through injury in some of those as well. That inconsistency has led to his name being floated on the trade market.

Jenkins is an incredibly solid run blocker who is smart and can hold his own while pass-blocking. The 26-year-old wouldn't cost much in a trade, and is on the last year of his rookie contract. He'd be a cheap, yet solid option to upgrade on the line.

Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have been a serious contender in the AFC for several years now. They might continue that this season, but the recent trade of Stefon Diggs now puts into question the Bills' intentions for the future. If they continue to try to retool their roster, Ed Oliver might be a solid trade target.

By trading Diggs, the Bills will free about $19 million off their books for the 2025 season. For now, though, they only have a little over $4 million in cap space for 2024, and they still need to sign their draft picks. Simply put, they've got some work that must be done to help maneuver their financial situation.

Oliver is set to make over $9 million in 2024, but that number jumps up into the $20 million range over the next couple of seasons. If they're looking for cap relief, Oliver might be a good place to start.

Oliver has been very solid since coming into the league in 2019. He's been a staple of a Bills' defense that has been very good at times, and has quality in both the running and passing game. He'd make sense for the Bengals, who were atrocious against the run in 2023.

The Bills are also thin at defensive tackle, so the Bengals could be forced to send one in return, along with draft compensation, which should be around a high-mid-round pick.

It might make sense for the Bengals to part ways with two of their best players

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the time, when the Bengals have been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, it's regarding Tee Higgins. Higgins was franchise-tagged by the Bengals in February, keeping him on their roster for the 2024 season, but that hasn't quieted trade rumors down at all.

Aside from that, there hasn't been much speculation regarding the rest of their roster. There are a couple of moves that could be made, ones that could really help them out in the future, including these two.

Tee Higgins, WR

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Higgins was drafted in 2020, and has quickly developed into one of the best receivers in the game over the course of his career. Higgins has at least 900 yards in three of his four seasons, while sharing the field with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. The only year Higgins didn't reach that mark was in 2023, when he appeared in only 12 games.

Tee Higgins' Stats by Year Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2020 67 908 6 2021 74 1,091 6 2022 109 1,029 7 2023 76 656 5

Higgins was franchise-tagged following the 2023 season, which locked him onto the roster with a $21.8 million cap hit for the year. After the 2024 season, though, he'll be a free agent.

The two sides haven't made any progress on an extension, and Higgins has openly requested a trade, so his future in Cincinnati doesn't look bright at the moment. Any team that trades for the star will keep that in mind, and might prepare an extension upon completion of the trade. The fact that there is only one year left on Higgins' deal could hurt his trade value.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tee Higgins has recorded at least 900+ receiving yards in each season he has remained healthy. 2023 was the only year he failed to reach this mark, playing in only 12 games due to injury.

However, Diggs just got traded to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick, albeit in 2025, with no future guarantees for the Texans after the 2024 season. With Higgins being significantly younger, it makes sense that a return for Higgins should at least be a second-round pick. By trading Higgins, the Bengals would also free up over $20 million in cap space.

Sam Hubbard, EDGE

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sam Hubbard has been a quality player on the Bengals for quite some time now, and he's been a solid compliment on the other side of Trey Hendrickson. Through his career, he's been a very consistent pass rusher, and a staple on the defense as a whole.

Hubbard signed a four-year extension worth $40 million before the 2021 season, and that contract will run through 2025, leaving two years left on his deal.

Sam Hubbard Stats Category 2021 2022 2023 Tackles 62 60 58 Sacks 7.5 6.5 6 TFL 12 11 7 QB Hits 17 22 17

Hubbard has not been bad by any means, but it's fair to claim that he's reached his peak. The 28-year-old's career high in sacks is 8.5, which he reached in 2019. Since then, he's averaged around 6–7 sacks a year. Hubbard is not a star, but he has been a quality starter year in and year out.

Hubbard is an excellent run-defender who sets the edge very well. However, as a pass-rusher, his play largely depends on the level of competition he's up against.

The Bengals have the 18th pick in this year's draft, which will give them a chance to grab one of the premier edge rushers available, if they opt to trade Hubbard. Dealing him will also knock $10 million off their books for the next two seasons, which would immediately vault them from 10th in the league in cap space to third.

The trade market for edge rushers is pretty dry, so Hubbard's trade value might be higher than it usually would be.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.