Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could be set for an even more important role with the team than he has before, Eric Edholm has claimed.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that has managed to perform a major turnaround in fortunes over the past couple of years. Having not made the playoffs since the 2015 season and having not won a playoff game since 1990, the past two years have seen them become one of the best and more dominant teams in the league.

In 2021 they won the AFC North and made it all the way to the Super Bowl (knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the process) before making it back to the AFC Championship game in 2022 (knocking off the favoured Buffalo Bills on the road as well) and you wouldn’t be surprised to see them make it back there again in 2023.

A large part of that is undoubtedly down to quarterback Joe Burrow, who has given the Bengals someone to rely on and turn their team around, but you can also put their success down to the weapons that the team has. And there is no greater weapon for the Bengals than Burrow’s teammate from LSU and 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ja’Marr Chase.

So far in his NFL career, Chase has proven himself to be one of the better young prospects at any position and arguably one of the best wideouts in the league, with more than 3,000 yards across the regular and postseason, with 25 touchdowns to boot, and according to Eric Edholm, he could be about to see his numbers explode even further.

Ja’Marr chase to save the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023?

Writing for NFL.com as part of an article in which he discussed each team’s non-QB MVP for this upcoming season, Edholm believed that Chase was set to play that role for the Bengals in 2023, noting that as a result of the concerns surrounding the team’s running game, the team might look to put the ball in Chase’s hands more often:

In the end, though, Chase is an elite difference maker. It's true that the Bengals went 3-1 without Chase last season, but those games came against four non-playoff teams. In the NFL's modern era, only two receivers -- Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson -- have averaged more receiving yards per game in their first 29 career contests than Chase's 86.2. Over the past two seasons, Chase has accounted for four more TD catches (22) than Jefferson (18), despite appearing in five fewer games in that span.

The Bengals' AFC North opponents arguably are worse at cornerback now than they've been the past two seasons, and it's possible Cincinnati's offense is even more pass-dependent in 2023 than it has been, depending on how the team feels about the future of Joe Mixon and the other running backs. Joe Burrow could lean on Chase to an even greater degree than he has so far.

Can Ja’Marr Chase take on the workload?

If the Bengals do have to end up relying on Chase more often moving forward, he probably has the ability to make some magic happen, but the worry is going to come when teams start to pay even more attention to him than they are now because they expect the ball to go his way more often.

In a way, if the Bengals start putting more focus on him, and subsequently their opponents, it might end up offering up opportunities for the other players on the team to make an impact as they use Chase as a ‘decoy’, so whilst you might see his numbers go down, the Bengals might be about to get better overall.