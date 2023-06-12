The Cincinatti Bengals need to be very careful when it comes to the contract renewal they will hand Joe Burrow in the future, NFL writer Eric Edholm has claimed.

With 11,774 passing yards and 82 touchdowns to his name during the regular season (including back-to-back seasons of 30+ touchdowns), there can be no doubt that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has more than lived up to the expectations of the #1 draft pick that they used on him in 2020.

But not only has he been a stud on the field, but he has also managed to help elevate the Bengals to a level of competitiveness that the franchise has not seen for a long time. He helped take them to the Super Bowl in 2021 and then to the AFC Championship game last season, and it would be foolish to think that the team won’t be in and around that conversation in 2023 as well.

With those performances and results though, comes a very hefty price for the team to pay, and with Burrow eligible for a new contract right now, you can be assured that he is going to be rewarded very handsomely when the two sides get down to business.

However according to Eric Edholm, the Bengals need to be incredibly careful with how much money they end up handing over to him.

Cincinnati Bengals can’t afford to break the bank for Burrow

Writing in an article for NFL.com, in which he discussed which teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl stand the best chance of doing so, Edholm pointed out that whilst the team is among the top contenders, they might need to make sure they do so quick, because it might be hard to keep hold of Burrow and a couple of his favourite targets on the offensive side of the ball:

Burrow might be on the verge of a contract extension this offseason, which actually could shorten his and the Bengals' Super Bowl window, depending on the terms of the deal. Can Cincinnati keep his two hombres, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, around long enough once Burrow begins to chew up a bigger slice of the salary-cap pie than he did on his rookie deal? That's the biggest worry with such an extension.

It certainly is a difficult balancing act that the Bengals have to go through. They can’t afford to let Burrow go, but at the same time they can’t afford to let his weapons go either.

Burrow has stated that when his contract talks come up, he wants to make sure everyone is taken care of, and he gives the team a friendly deal. But when you look at the contracts being handed out around the league, Burrow’s next deal is going to take a lot out of the Bengals’ cap space, and it might well be that they have to win it this year, or risk never winning it at all with Burrow at the helm.