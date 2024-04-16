Highlights Despite the recent announcement that Higgins will stay for the 2024 season, it looks increasingly likely that he'll leave in 2025 due to cap issues.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and new offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher will still form a formidable offense.

It seems likely that the Bengals will select a pass-catcher in the draft to be Higgins' replacement.

Despite Tee Higgins’ trade request over a month ago, it seems likely that he’ll remain a Cincinnati Bengal for the 2024 NFL season.

There are several teams who would love to have Higgins on their roster, but his high cap hit and the likely asking price of a second round pick have proven prohibitive so far. There is still time for Higgins to be traded, but as the NFL Draft gets closer and closer, the likelihood that he'll be moved prior to the 2024 campaign lessens.

Teams usually want to have an idea of their roster by the time of the draft, especially with offseason workouts on the horizon as well. It seems likely that the Bengals want to run it back with the core of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Higgins one last time.

The three were only fully healthy for three games last season, against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and the Buffalo Bills. All three teams finished with winning records, and the Bengals beat all three. The Bengals, with the trio fully healthy, likely would’ve made the playoffs last season, and it seems reasonable that the front office would want to give the group one last shot together.

Pitcher and Burrow Should Find Success Early and Often

Pitcher has worked as Burrow's QB coach since the LSU product was drafted

Even if Higgins leaves, the offense would be completely fine. Despite the fact that he would be joining important contributors Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd in heading out the door, Burrow, Chase, and new free agent additions including Mike Gesicki and Zack Moss would still be the foundation for an elite offense. The Bengals will also likely draft a wide receiver with one of their first picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bengals will also have a new offensive coordinator for the 2024 season after Brian Callahan was hired by the Tennessee Titans to be their new head coach. He’ll be replaced by quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, who has worked alongside Burrow since the QB was drafted by the Bengals first overall in 2020.

Pitcher has been part of the Bengals organization since 2016, when he joined as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach after the arrival of Zac Taylor, before becoming the lead quarterbacks coach when Burrow arrived in 2020.

Pitcher has been given more and more responsibility within the offense over the years, and took the lead in creating many of the third-down packages, likely due to his close relationship with Burrow.

Burrow hit the ground running in the NFL, looking like a quality starter in his first season and making the Super Bowl in his second. While Burrow is obviously a very talented player, the transition from college to the NFL can be tricky even for talented players. Pitcher’s guidance was influential in Burrow’s success, something that Burrow himself acknowledges:

Our relationship is as good as it gets. I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion.

Several teams, including the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints, were interested in hiring Pitcher as their offensive coordinator this offseason, so he’s clearly a highly-regarded offensive mind across the league.

Despite the fact he’s from the Bengals organization, Pitcher will be able to inject new ideas into the building. The AFC North features some of the best defenses in the NFL, and some of the best defensive minds. Evolution is key, and Pitcher will help bring that.

His focus on Burrow over the past few years will allow him to craft an offense very specifically to the QB's strengths. While Callahan was an excellent coordinator, he had to consider the entire offense and was not as focused on Burrow. Pitcher’s closer connection to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL should ensure that the Bengals’ offense will be explosive next season.

Ja'Marr Chase Can Carry the Load

Bengals' WR1 is comfortable against double teams

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK



Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the league, and will excel even without another top wide receiver. In the eight games Chase has played without Higgins, he has averaged 74.5 yards per game, slightly below his career average of 82.6 yards per game. However, these numbers need to be contextualized.

Chase WR Ranks 2021-2023 Category Chase Rank Targets 407 10th Receptions 268 11th Receiving Yards 3,717 7th Receiving TDs 29 T-3rd 1st Downs 177 7th Yards/Reception 13.9 T-15th Passer Rating/Targeted 106.5 13th

Three of those games were without Burrow under center. In the two games Burrow and Chase played together without Higgins, Chase had 316 yards and four touchdowns combined. Rather than struggling, the passing offense exploded.

The Bengals averaged 300.5 passing yards per game with Burrow and Chase, well above Burrow’s average of 230.9 passing yards per game in 2023. While two games is a very small sample size, Burrow and Chase can clearly still perform to a high level without the presence of another elite receiver. Chase’s explosion against the Arizona Cardinals last year is a perfect example of that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Against the Cardinals, Ja'Marr Chase finished with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns, making him just the fourth player in NFL history to reach those numbers in the same game and just the second since 2000. (Jimmy Smith, Steve Largent, Tyler Lockett)

The Bengals managed to consistently scheme Chase open, and multiple times he was able to get free downfield for a big gain or touchdown. He was effective in the screen game and the vertical passing game, and the Cardinals didn’t seem to know how to cover him.

Tee Higgins Won't Make-or-Break Cincinnati's Passing Success

Free Agent signings and soon-to-be rookies can make up for the loss

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have not drafted a rookie wide receiver in the first two rounds since Chase, and with Higgins likely not staying past the 2024 season, it would be sensible for them to draft a wideout in one of the most loaded receiver classes in years.

While they have more pressing needs at defensive line and cornerback, there will likely be a good wide receiver available in the second round, where they pick 49th. Receivers like Roman Wilson, Xavier Legette, or Keon Coleman could all be available, and would be sensible additions. There would be less pressure on the rookie given that Higgins will likely be staying for 2024, and he could take his time to develop into the WR2 for 2025.

The Bengals also added several key pieces in free agency, including tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Zack Moss. Burrow hasn’t had a tight end go over 500 yards receiving since being drafted, while Gesicki recorded over 700 receiving yards in both 2020 and 2021.

He would give Burrow a different type of pass catcher to throw to. Gesicki rarely blocks, but offers a big bodied target in the end zone who can also line up in the slot. His size would force defenses to run different personnel packages, which in turn could give Chase a matchup advantage.

Even if Higgins had forced through a trade in 2024, the Bengals would likely still have been fine, and will be fine in 2025 when he inevitably departs. Moreover, this is the situation that makes the most sense for the team.

They can contend for the Super Bowl one more time with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, a trio that performed at an elite level when they were healthy last year, while setting themselves up for the future by drafting his successor. Even though the compensatory pick will not match the draft compensation they could have received for Higgins this year, the potential reward of a Super Bowl run outweighs that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.