Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has dropped a pretty big hint about how he expects his upcoming contract talks to be handled.

When you're taken with the first overall pick in a draft, there is always going to be a lot of expectation thrust upon your shoulders, you are tasked with trying to turn around a franchise and make them more competitive than they were before you arrived and, especially if you're a quarterback, the demands to be a success can come at you from your very first snap on the field.

In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he has not only taken on that pressure, but made it pretty clear that he and his team are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future as he has turned them into one of the most exciting passing attacks in the league.

With 11,774 passing yards and 82 touchdowns to his name during the regular season (including back-to-back seasons of 30+ touchdowns), flanked with offensive weapons like La'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the Bengals have made it to back-to-back AFC Championship games, and you wouldn't be blamed for thinking they'll make it to a third in 2023.

With great production though comes a substantial paycheck, and the Bengals are going to have to pay him sooner or later. But in Burrow's mind, he isn't going to ask the Bengals to break the bank in order to keep hold of him.

Joe Burrow has his Bengals brothers on his mind

Speaking to reporters recently (relayed by Dov Kleiman on Twitter), Burrow made it pretty clear that he doesn't want to be hogging all of the money, and he wants to make sure that his teammates are taken care of at the same time.

Video: Joe Burrow discusses his contract talks with the Cincinnati Bengals:

Joe Burrow taking the Tom Brady approach to help the Bengals

You can only commend Burrow's attitude when it comes to his contract. He can clearly tell that the team is close to winning it all, but if he takes up all the money, then there isn't going to be enough left to keep hold of some of the players that are around him, or if they need to dip into the free agent market at any point in the future.

It's the method that Tom Brady used for so long with the New England Patriots, and it worked out very well for him when they were winning all of their Super Bowls. Now we just wait and see if Burrow's moves can have the same impact on the Bengals, both in the bank account and on the field.