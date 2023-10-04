Highlights Cincinnati's offense was in shambles to start the season, with the team struggling to score points and consistently earn first downs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow played on a bum leg during the first month of the season, which affected both his physical and mental performance.

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was understandably frustrated with the lack of offensive spark and wants more opportunities to contribute down the field.

The NFL world can collectively agree that the Cincinnati Bengals offense has been in shambles this season. They do not look like the same team that won the AFC North crown in 2022. While both the 2022 and 2023 Bengals had rough starts, it feels a little bit different this year.

Actually, a lot different—and a lot worse. Following their ugly 1-3 start, it's safe to say that it's time to start worrying. Through the first month of the season, Cincinnati was last in the NFL in offensive points per game and only scored three touchdowns during that span, the fewest in the NFL.

There are tons of reasons why Cincy didn't live up to the reputation they have set for themselves, but the main two are a hobbled quarterback and a franchise that won’t do anything about it. At some point the Bengals organization is going to have to stop twiddling their thumbs and make some changes, but when? And is it too late?

How Joe Burrow's Injury Affects The Cincinnati Offense

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been playing on one good leg all season. He suffered a right calf injury over the summer, and it has yet to heal fully. But how can it when the guy can’t get a break? The franchise QB signed a five-year extension for an ungodly amount of money, $275 million to be exact, but he has not been able to live up to the price tag thus far.

Not only is it painfully obvious that Burrow is still injured, it’s also clear that this injury is not only taking a physical toll on Burrow but a mental one as well. Joe Shiesty is breaking records this season, but not any good ones. He is the first QB in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes in the first four games of a season while averaging fewer than five yards per attempt.

Burrow's inability to plant on his injured right calf and drive the ball downfield can be illustrated by the new air yards stat, which measures how far a pass is thrown past the line of scrimmage regardless of a completion. Through four weeks, no QB that had started multiple games had fewer air yards per attempt (2.5!) than Burrow.

Over that span, he was also tied for the second-fewest throws of 20+ yards (four), tied for third-fewest throws of 30+ (2), and he only threw one ball that went more than 40 yards. To contrast, Burrow was in the top seven in all three of those categories in 2022. If Burrow can't drive the ball down the field to find Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, they've lost what makes their offense so scary.

Ja'Marr Chase Says His Piece

And speaking of Chase, no one is more frustrated than the third year wideout, who had some choice words for the media after the Week 4 defeat (above).

Chase was also asked about being a spark for the Bengals offense, which averaged 4.1 yards per play and 5.5 yards per passing attempt during their ugly 27–3 loss to the Titans, and he responded by laying out how a basic defensive strategy worked wonders for the Titans.

"Yeah, I've always been trying. I had two good runs in the first quarter. I thought that was gonna help us. Maybe I need to get in the end zone to get that spark. They did the same thing the whole game. Blitzed on second and third down."

Chase had 29 receptions for 284 yards through the first four games of the 2023 season, but no touchdowns. The 123-catch pace would be a career-high and a team record, but his 9.8 yards-per-reception would be a career-low by far. It is vital the Cincinnati find ways to get Chase the ball down the field where the speedster is at his most dangerous.

Chase is a big-time playmaker when he gets behind the secondary for a deep ball, but he has not seen many of those. The bottom line is, Burrow can’t throw a long pass with this injury, nor can he scramble out of the pocket when pressured by the defensive line. The latter is an exponentially bigger problem due to Cincinnati's porous pass protection, which allowed Burrow to be knocked down 20 times through four weeks, tied for second most in the NFL.

Things Go From Bad To Worse For The Bengals

Just when you thought things could not get any worse for Who Dey nation, wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a fractured rib in the first half of the Tennessee game. But according to Higgins, it might take more than a fractured rib to keep him off the field moving forward.

If Higgins is out for any extended period, the Bengals will look to slot receiver Tyler Boyd to step up in his absence. Continuing the trend of the Bengals team, Boyd has yet to produce anything meaningful, having failed to record a catch of 10+ yards through the first month.

The midseason schedule will be full of must-wins for the Bengals, and they've shown they can bounce back before. Cincinnati was in a similar situation in 2022 starting the season 0-2, but they rallied and ended up with a 12-4 record and the AFC North crown. In 2022, the offense didn't really hit its stride until mid-October, so in theory, they would be right on time to have a turn-around in Week 5 or 6.

However, with Burrow's injury, the limitations it puts on him and the offense as a whole, and the team's lack of willingness to let him sit and recover, 2023 could very well be a throwaway season for a Bengals team that was supposed to contend for a Super Bowl.

