The extent of the foot injuries Ciryl Gane endured during his heavyweight fight against Alexander Volkov at the UFC 310 pay-per-view event which ESPN broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is horrific, and yet further proof that, while you can play basketball, or pool, you cannot play combat sports. Because fracturing three separate bones in one's foot is a mere occupational hazard when it comes to MMA fights in the UFC.

Gane defeated Volkov by way of split decision, during a main card which also saw Shavkat Rakhmonov out-point Ian Garry, Choi Doo-ho defeat Nate Landwehr with elbows, and Bryce Mitchell finish Kron Gracie with a slam and elbows. Alexandre Pantoja submitted Kai Asakura in the main event with a second-round, rear-naked choke.

Ciryl Gane's Injuries Are Horrific

X-ray shows you don't play MMA

Gane's victory over Volkov advanced his pro MMA record to 13 wins (6 KOs and 3 Subs) against two losses, yet UFC boss Dana White himself disputed the result.

As GIVEMESPORT previously reported, White could be seen trying to console Volkov, who he felt should have been granted the win from the Octagonside judges.

"I don't know what we'll do, but we will try to make it right by you … they f***** up real bad."

The win for Gane came at a cost, who, per an x-ray image that he posted to his Instagram Story, suffered fractures to three metatarsal bones in his foot. "It wasn’t only the big toe but also the two metatarsals that gave out on me at the beginning of the first round," Gane said. "Which basically means I had no foot, but we didn’t give up and used our brain to fight."

Gane complained about a foot injury when speaking to the media following his weekend win.

"I was frustrated about my fight because of this [injury]. I was frustrated because I started my training in July for this fight, and you started your fight like this. Like the first second you land."

Ciryl Gane's Professional MMA Record (as of 09.12.24) 15 Fights 13 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 6 0 By Submission 3 1 By Decision 4 1

Gane now has two wins over Volkov as he defeated the heavyweight in 2021 by five-round decision, too. It is unclear who Gane will fight next but, considering the disputed nature of the division, he may have to fight down the rankings, rather than up. This means that the only real opponent for the interim UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to fight is Jon Jones.