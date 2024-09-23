Richard Keys suggests both Arsenal and Manchester City have reason to be aggrieved after their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, pointing to referee Michael Oliver’s controversial decisions in the crucial Premier League showdown.

Writing in his blog, Keys pointed to some crucial moments that may have influenced the outcome of Sunday’s clash, suggesting Arsenal’s first goal came after taking a free kick from the wrong spot, and that the Gunners' second goal should have been disallowed due to what he thought was a foul on Ederson.

Sunday’s referee, Michael Oliver, is once again under the spotlight for his decisions, with Peter Schmeichel criticising his performance in the stalemate for ‘trying to ruin’ the ‘biggest game in the Premier League’.

The match left Pep Guardiola’s side top of the table with 13 points after five matches, while Mikel Arteta’s team, who played the entire second half with 10 men, are fourth with 11 points.

Michael Oliver Branded ‘Naughty’

In Sunday’s 2-2 draw

Keys also described Oliver as ‘naughty’ for allowing Arsenal to take a free kick from the ‘wrong place’ in the build-up to their first goal:

“He was also a bit naughty allowing Arsenal to take the free-kick – from the wrong place by the way – in the build-up to Arsenal’s first goal. “Walker was a bit slow getting back in position, but protocol demands he should’ve been allowed to do so. “There’s an argument Arsenal’s second should’ve been disallowed. Ederson is clearly stopped from getting to the corner by two Arsenal ‘blockers’. “They do it all the time and I’m a little surprised officials haven’t cottoned onto it yet. I thought it was a foul. So both sides have reason to be a little miffed, but I enjoyed the game.”

Erling Haaland put City ahead in the ninth minute – scoring his 100th goal for the club – before Riccardo Calafiori cancelled out his effort with a stunning strike 13 minutes later.

Gabriel then put the visitors ahead in first-half injury time, just before Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Arsenal looked poised to leave the Etihad Stadium with their first win since 2015, but substitute John Stones netted from close range in the 98th minute to rescue a point.

Ian Wright Calls Out Haaland

For a ‘real coward’s move’

Ian Wright has called out Erling Haaland for throwing a ball at Gabriel’s head, labelling it a 'real coward’s move' in a rant on social media.

The Arsenal icon took to Instagram to express his frustration after Haaland’s antics on Sunday, when the Man City striker picked up the ball shortly after City’s 98th-minute equaliser and threw it at Gabriel, who had his back turned to the Norwegian at the time.

Speaking after the match, Wright said he thought Haaland ‘was bigger than that’ and criticised the in-form striker’s behaviour in the thrilling 2-2 encounter:

“Throwing the ball in Gabi's head when he's not looking. When Gabi's back's turned to him. Real coward's move. “That's what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you was bigger than that, bro.”

Haaland scored his 100th goal for Man City in Sunday’s draw and his 10th of the Premier League season.

Erling Haaland Man City Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 10 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 45 Minutes played 450

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-09-24.