The City Football Group (CFG) have been at the heart of football ever since they were founded in 2013. It derives its name from its flagship and primary club - Manchester City. They have been the most successful team in world football since 2013 and that is partially because of the success of the CFG.

The founders - Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khaldoon Al Mubarak - have continually looked to expand the City Football Group. The duo set up the Abu Dhabi United Group beforehand - a private equity company from the country's Royal Family - allowing clubs to be financed with a bottomless pit of money. It's the dream for clubs up and down the football pyramid. Started by just owning Man City in 2008, they have progressed on and off the pitch. From Australia to New York, the sun never sets on City Football Group clubs, with their power often replicated on the pitch.

The multi-club ownership model has come under scrutiny over the years. Alongside the City Football Group, Red Bull operate a similar model with Salzburg and Leipzig, whilst potential plans from Chelsea (under Todd Boehly) and Jim Radcliffe's impending takeover at Manchester United have highlighted the ideas further.

They allow clubs to guide players towards their 'primary' team, knowing it provides an advantage as they try to improve young talent. Knowing they can send players out on loan there - with the knowledge they can be trusted - is key to the idea of multi-club ownership, especially as the competitiveness of leagues around the world increases.

Shiv Jhangiani, head of Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions at sports consultants Sportsology summarised the positives of multi-club ownership:

There are two main factors for owners of such groups because an investment in a football club comes with some risk in that if you perform badly in one season, you can get relegated. But if you spread investment across multiple clubs, it can diversify the portfolio and diversify the risk to a certain extent.

1 Club Bolívar (Bolivia)

To begin, Club Bolivar became connected with the City Football Group on the 12th of January 2021. As the most successful club in the country, with 30 league titles, it is the perfect place for the group to send young South American players so they can progress. When making the announcement, Ferran Soriano - chief executive at City Football Group - said: "As well as supporting Club Bolivar’s ambitions, we have an opportunity to learn. Our work in Bolivia will certainly strengthen our knowledge of, and network in, South American football.”

Key information Nickname El Rey de Copas (The King of Cups) Stadium Capacity 41,143 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 30 league titles Founded 1925 Current Manager Beñat San José

2 Bahia (Brazil)

Acquired in December 2022, Bahia are also another club in South America, providing the City Football Group with another link into one of football's most promising markets. Current wonderkids - Kayky, a Brazilian, and Uruguayan Nicolás Acevedo - are on loan from Man City and New York City respectively. They have only won the league twice - most recently in 1988 - but with the talent guidance from the City Football Group, that drought might soon come to an end. Brazilian football is famous for producing world-class wonderkids; the exact reason they were brought by the ownership group.

Key information Nickname Bahiaço (mix of Bahia and aço, steel) Stadium Capacity 50,025 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 2 league titles Founded 1931 Current Manager Rogério Ceni

3 Palermo (Italy)

In July 2022, the City Football Group acquired an 80% share in the Italian club. Now it is at 94.5%, with Palermo meandering away in Serie B. The club used to be one of the biggest clubs in Italy, winning the title on five occasions, but financial problems stopped their success. With City Football Group now involved, they will hope for success to return whilst the ownership group gets a team that will potentially provide experience for their youngest players in a challenging league. It's a partnership that works well for both sides in modern football.

Key information Nickname I Rosanero (The Pink and Blacks) Stadium Capacity 36,365 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 5 league titles Founded 1900 Current Manager Eugenio Corini

4 Troyes (France)

On 3rd September 2020, City Football Group announced that they had purchased the shares of the former owner of Ligue 2 club Troyes from Daniel Masoni, making them the majority shareholder. The club won the championship and were promoted to Ligue 1 at the end of the 2020–2021 season, although quickly returned to Ligue 2. Troyes have had little success over the years, particularly due to the dominance of Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, but - with guidance from the City Football Group - they will hope that can quickly change in their favour. They provide a new pathway into French football.

Key information Nickname ESTAC Stadium Capacity 20,400 Best League Finish 7th Achievements 2001 UEFA Intertoto Cup Founded 1986 Current Manager David Guion

5 Lommel SK (Belgium)

Acquired in May 2020, Lommel are a Belgian-based club with very few noticeable honours. They reached the Belgian Cup final in 2001 but failed to bring it home. Belgian clubs are often in multi-club ownership models with the league providing a competitive playing ground for youngsters around the world. It presents an interesting challenge to consistently compete at the top of the table - as shown by Royal Antwerp's dramatic title win in 2023, but Lommel's first job is to get to the Belgian Pro League. The club is renowned for a strong academy and a focus on youth development, so it is no surprise that they were brought by the group.

Key information Nickname Lommel Sportkring Stadium Capacity 8000 Best League Finish 2nd (second tier) Achievements 2001 Belgian Cup final Founded 1932 Current Manager Steve Bould

6 Mumbai City (India)

City Football Group acquired a 65% share in the club in 2019 by chairman al-Mubarak. In 2021 the Islanders claimed the Indian Super League and Championship and Mumbai won the ISL again in 2023. In 2022, the club played its first game in the AFC Champions League, and, in April of that season, became the first Indian football club to win a match in the competition. When buying the club, Chairman of City Football Group Al Mubarak said: “We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and Indian Football as a whole."

Key information Nickname The Islanders Stadium Capacity 8000 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 2 league titles Founded 2014 Current Manager Petr Kratky

7 Sichuan Jiuniu (China)

In 2019, CFG acquired a 28% share in the club - just two years after it had been founded. It came alongside China Sports Capital owning 54% and Ubtech Robotics owning 18%. In October 2023, Sichuan became China League One champions, securing their pathway into the Chinese Super League. Unlike other clubs on this list, they are one of the few CFG clubs yet to have a “City” rename. China's football scene has struggled since financial laws were implemented in the country, but - with CFG's guidance - there is hope it can sprout back into life.

Key information Stadium Capacity 27,000 Best League Finish 1st (second tier) Achievements China League One title Founded 2017 Current Manager Jesús Tato (caretaker)

8 Girona (Spain)

In August 2017, CFG brought a 44.3% share of Girona - a club based in Catalunya. They were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2017 and now they use a host of players connected with Man City and CFG. In the 2023/2024 season, they were top of La Liga at the start of December, highlighting the success of the model, whilst their manager - Michel - might soon leave for Man City.

Sporting Director Quique Carcel heaped praise on Michel by saying: “He has the talent to lead a big club like Manchester City (but) still needs time to get there to this type of benches. Man City plays football that Míchel, with a smaller club, is being able to do. Although for him to train them, a lot of coordination has to happen, like Pep (Guardiola) making the decision to leave," per TeamTalk.

Key information Nickname Blanquivermells Stadium Capacity 14,624 Best League Finish 10th Achievements Segunda División B Champions (2008) Founded 1930 Current Manager Míchel

9 Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay)

Brought in 2017, when the 10-year-old club were known as Torque, they became Montevideo City Torque three years later. In CFG’s first season, Torque were promoted to the Primera División for the first time. What followed was relegation the next season, then promotion again. It's been an inconsistent path for the club ever since CFG took over, but the ownership group use the club so it can act as a hub for South American talent across the continent. It helps them progress stars before they eventually make the jump across to Europe in the coming years, maybe even to Girona.

Key information Nickname Torque Stadium Capacity 14,000 Best League Finish 3rd Achievements 2nd tier champions in 2017 and 2019 Founded 2007 Current Manager Lucas Nardi

10 Yokohama F Marinos (Japan)

Yokohama F Marinos became the third side to become part of CFG when a minority stake was bought in May 2014, whilst Nissan Motors were the majority owners. Famously, Ange Postecoglou was in charge from 2018 to 2021, guiding the Marinos to the 2019 J1 League, their first title since 2004. The Australian received praise from Guardiola during a pre-season tour, but the CFG failed to keep him part of the group, as he eventually moved to Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur. The club were champions again in 2022, highlighting the success of the ownership model for them.

Key information Nickname Marinos Stadium Capacity 72,327 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 7 league titles Founded 1972 Current Manager Kevin Muscat

11 Melbourne City (Australia)

Melbourne City have been fully owned by CFG since 2015. They became known as Melbourne City FC in 2014 and - since its inception - the club has built a reputation as one of Australia’s best on and off the pitch with a proud history of youth development and on-pitch success for men's football - one of the reasons CFG brought them. Melbourne City has secured several trophies in recent years with an A-League Men’s Championship (2020/21), two A-League Men’s Premierships (2020/21, 2021/22) and one FFA Cup (2016). Highlighting the success of the ownership model, a brand-new City Football Academy is currently being constructed in Casey Fields, and once completed will become one of Australia’s best sporting facilities.

Key information Nickname City Boys Stadium Capacity 30,050 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 1 A-League title Founded 2009 Current Manager Aurelio Vidmar

12 New York City FC (USA)

City Football Group own 80% of New York City FC; they were the ownership's first sister club. Acquired in May 2013 for $100m, they quickly showcased why they wanted to open up the American market, with David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo - two of the greatest midfielders of all time - all quickly playing for them. Allowing them to find young American talent in the MLS, the group use the club as a hub within the continent. Their results since the takeover have been modest, reaching the playoffs every season, but they did finally win the MLS Cup in 2021. They are at the heart of the City Football Group.

Key information Nickname The Pigeons Stadium Capacity 28,743 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 2021 MLS Cup Founded 2013 Current Manager Nick Cushing

13 Manchester City (England)

Man City were brought by the Abu Dhabi United Group in September 2008 for a fee over £200m. To improve their image, they quickly succeeded, winning the Premier League on multiple occasions. The introduction of the City Football Group in 2013 helped the club build connections around the world, which has only added to their success. In 2023, they completed a famous treble (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League), which has only added to the claim that they are the best team in world football. The CFG's plan has worked like a dream, especially as they send players out on loan from their 'primary' club.

Key information Nickname The Blues Stadium Capacity 53,400 Best League Finish 1st Achievements 9 league titles Founded 1880 Current Manager Pep Guardiola