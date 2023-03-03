C.J Stroud has the possibility to set the world alight when he gets to the NFL, depending on the team that selects him, ESPN’s Louis Riddick believes.

This year is set to be a year where things are back to ‘normal’ when it comes to quarterbacks coming out of college as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Last year’s class (at least on paper), didn’t seem too appealing to a lot of people, and that ultimately proved to be the case as just one quarterback was taken in the first round (Kenny Pickett by the Pittsburgh Steelers) with the second one not going off the board until pick 74 (Desmond Ridder to the Atlanta Falcons).

This year though (again, on paper), quarterbacks are set to be back at the top of the agenda, probably helped by the fact that there are a number of teams near the top of the draft that look as if they need a quarterback above anything else this offseason.

With the NFL Combine underway, and quarterbacks set to go through their drills on Saturday, everyone’s attention is going to be on exactly what they can produce in Indianapolis and how that is likely going to translate to the professional level, and according to Louis Riddick, C.J Stroud is one of them.

C.J Stroud might be getting his head in the clouds already

C.J Stroud is coming out of Ohio State University and is set to enter the NFL with a pretty incredible resume to work with. As per Sports Reference, in just two seasons as the team’s starter, he completed 69.3% of his passes, threw for 85 touchdowns and had just 12 interceptions whilst leading the Buckeyes to 21 wins and 4 losses, finishing 4th and 3rd in the Heisman voting in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

And speaking on NFL Live, former NFL player, scout and Director of Player Personnel Louid Riddick believed that if he fell to the right team, he has the potential to go all the way in the league, even going so far as to call him a ‘gem’.

Video: Louis Riddick discusses C.J Stroud at the NFL Combine:

C.J Stroud looking like a shrewd move for teams to make?

Based on his production at the college level, as well as his physical attributes (yes, this is a dig at Bryce Young and his size), it seems as though Stroud should be the number one quarterback taken in this year’s draft, but as Riddick hints at, a lot of it is about where he lands in terms of the team that picks him rather than the number he goes.

You have to hope that he lands with a team that can develop a player like him rather than a team, say for instance the Chicago Bears who have always had problems at the position (not them exactly, I still think they’ll be sticking with Justin Fields, but they’re the best example).