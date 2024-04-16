Highlights C.J. Stroud has huge praise for his former college teammate Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stroud says Harrison should be the first wide receiver off the board, though he hopes to play with the fellow Ohio State alum at some point during their NFL careers.

Harrison Jr. is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with most expecting the Arizona Cardinals to pick him at No. 4.

One year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded up for the first overall pick and selected Bryce Young (who struggled mightily in his rookie year), leaving C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans at No. 2.

Things worked out pretty well for Houston, as they grabbed a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns in Stroud's rookie season.

With one of the NFL's brightest young head coaches, DeMeco Ryans, by the franchise quarterback's side, the Texans appear primed for greatness sooner than anyone expected.

Now that Steffon Diggs is in tow as well, the team has all the pieces necessary to take the next step into the NFL's upper echelon of contenders. If it were up to Stroud, though, the Texans wouldn't simply rest on their laurels after a strong offseason.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Stroud told reporters that his dream is to play with Marvin Harrison Jr. again, however unlikely that may be.

"For me, I think I would love to play with him [Harrison Jr.] again. I probably won’t get that opportunity for a while, but I’m super proud of him. Whoever’s up there man, be smart. Don’t be dumb. Don’t think too hard.”

The Texans may struggle to unite Stroud and his former Ohio State teammate this year, as they don't have a first-round pick as a result of the Will Anderson Jr. trade in last year's draft. Still, Stroud's effusive praise for his favorite college wideout should mean something for Harrison's draft stock just a couple of weeks out from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Related Texans Owner Says Team Should Be Looking To 'Win Now' The McNair family won't be content with an encore following their playoff win last season.

Stroud: Harrison Is A "Worthy Talent" of Being First WR Off Board

The Ohio State WR has 28 touchdown catches since 2022

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison is a generational talent at wide receiver, and Stroud knows that as well as anyone.

Stroud praised the Ohio State wide receiver for being the total package, with the work ethic to match his prodigious talent:

“Put on the tape. He’s done it from really his freshman year, his true freshman year, to now. . . . I think I read something like he’s NFL ready, but other guys have more potential. That makes no sense. Like, what? If you’re ‘NFL ready,’ how is that not potential? You want longevity, you want somebody who has been doing it. For him, that’s what he sleeps, eats and breathes. He’s a worthy talent, but his work ethic and how he gravitates that room."

The 21-year-old wide receiver is wise beyond his years, and his instincts and technique make him an extremely quarterback-friendly target. He has elite change of direction skills and foot speed, making him a potent route runner. He can be explosive coming out of his breaks, creating separation from defenders with ease.

There hasn't been this complete of a prospect at the position since Amari Cooper plied his trade at Alabama. And in case his athletic profile wasn't impressive enough, Harrison Jr. also has the history of production to back the hype up.

Marvin Harrison Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Yards Yards/Rec TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

As badly as Stroud may want to play with MHJ again, the Texans aren't lacking offensive weapons. Besides Diggs, the team has a brilliant offensive coordinator in Bobby Slowik, who oversaw breakout seasons for wide receivers Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns) and Tank Dell (47 receptions, 15.1 yards per catch, 760 scrimmage yards in 11 games).

Even if the team did have their first-round draft pick, it's hard to imagine they'd use it on Harrison Jr. when he'd be such a superfluous luxury on their roster. Still, the two could always team up again down the road to form the most formidable QB-WR college reunion since the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow out of LSU.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At the time of the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison Jr. ranks sixth all-time in Ohio State history in receptions (155), sixth all-time in receiving yards (2,613), and third all-time in touchdown catches (31).

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, Harrison is projected to go to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall as the first wide receiver off the board. That appears to be a consensus pairing in the top five of the draft, and if it plays out as expected, Stroud's words about his former teammate will prove prescient.

Source: Mike Florio

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.