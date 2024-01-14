Highlights Texans pull off the upset at home, beating the Browns 45-14 despite being underdogs.

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud shines with 274 yards and 3 touchdowns in his playoff debut.

Stroud's display puts him in the pantheon of all-time rookie QB playoff performances.

The Cleveland Browns went into today's game as three-point favorites as pundits felt their outstanding pass defense could shut down Houston Texans' phenom C.J. Stroud and Browns QB Joe Flacco would continue his pristine Wild Card round record, as the veteran had been perfect on Wild Card weekend prior to Saturday afternoon's debacle.

Stroud, however, looked dominant against the NFL's number-one passing defense, Flacco showed his age, and the Texans won the game in a rout, 45-14, with the rookie passer setting several records in the process.

It was a massive win for a Texans team that many expected to finish near the bottom of the league during the preseason. Unless there is an upset in the other two AFC Wild Card matchups, the Texans will be on the road facing the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

Related Chiefs-Dolphins playoff preview: Key matchups, betting odds, injury reports NFL fans could be in for a treat as the Miami Dolphins visit the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Stroud looked more poised than 16-year veteran Joe Flacco

The rookie QB put up a historic performance

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The key matchup was supposed to be the outstanding Cleveland passing defense against the Texans' rookie signal caller. But it was Houston's defense that was able to rattle Cleveland's veteran QB Joe Flacco. The Texans returned both of Flacco's interceptions for touchdowns, essentially sealing the victory in the process.

Stroud shredded the Browns' defense in the first half, completing long touchdown passes to Nico Collins, Brevin Jordan, and Dalton Schultz. The former Buckeye threw for 236 yards in the first half and only had 38 more yards in the second. The Texans' lead was so convincing that Stroud was actually pulled partway through the fourth quarter.

Even without playing the full game, Stroud was able to put up a historic rookie performance in the big win, setting several new rookie playoff passing records in his postseason debut. And he did it against the league's top pass defense no less.

All-Time Rookie Playoff Ranks For Stroud's Performance Stat Stroud Rank Pass Yards 274 6th Completion % 76.2 1st Yards/Attempt 13.0 1st Passer Rating 157.2 1st Pass Touchdowns 3 T-1st

Flacco, who had a tremendous run with the Browns to finish the regular season, saw his campaign come to an end on Saturday. He did manage to throw for over 300 yards and a touchdown, but also had those two costly interceptions. The 38-year-old seemed primed for a new contract for 2024 after his hot finish to the regular season, but with this mistake-filled effort in Houston, he might have a tougher time finding work this offseason.

While Flacco played poorly, his offensive line didn't do him any favors, allowing four sacks on the night. The battle between Cleveland's top ranked pass offense over the final five weeks and Houston's top-ranked pass rush over the final five weeks was not as competitive as many thought it would be, as rookie Will Anderson Jr. and Jonathan Greenard tormented the 38-year-old all day long.

One could argue, however, that the blame for this loss could be laid at the feet of Cleveland's vaunted defense. They employed the top pass defense in the league during the regular season, allowing just 164.7 yards per game through the air. Stroud and company put up 280, the second-highest total they allowed all season long. And what a time to do it.

The Texans will now await confirmation of their next playoff opponent. If there aren't any upsets, they will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. If the Dolphins or Steelers pull off an upset, the Texans will instead head to visit either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.