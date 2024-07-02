Highlights C.J. Stroud tied for 2nd-shortest MVP odds at +850 on DraftKings.

Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite for MVP next season at +450.

Stroud's historic rookie season set a precedent for an MVP year, surpassing records.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has made betting sites a believer. Stroud is tied for the second-shortest odds to win NFL MVP at +850 on DraftKings. Stroud is tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in odds.

Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite for the MVP award next season. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a heavy favorite at +450. Mahomes has already won the MVP award twice in his young career and could tie Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, and Jim Brown for third most MVPs if he gets his third this season.

The record for most NFL MVPs is Peyton Manning, at five, with Aaron Rodgers just below him, with four awards to his name.

C.J. Stroud's Stock is Rising as he Enters his Second Season

Stroud's historic rookie season set a precedent for an MVP year.

Stroud is coming off of arguably the most impressive rookie quarterback season in NFL history. Stroud threw for 4,557 yards, the second most in NFL history by a rookie, only beaten by Andrew Luck with 4,662 yards in 2012.

Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, was selected to the Pro Bowl, and led the Houston Texans to a 9-6 season, making it to the division round, losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud broke the record for most passing yards by a rookie in a single game in week nine of the NFL last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans made a blockbuster trade this offseason, acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. With Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins, Stroud will arguably have the best-receiving corps in the NFL.

Stroud's placing on the odds list isn't too far-fetched, and may be a good play for MVP.

Top 10 Betting Odds for NFL MVP in 2024

The rest of the favorites to win NFL MVP

Stroud is already ranked over Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has the fourth-best odds at +900.

NFL MVP Odds Entering 2024 Season (by DraftKings) Player Odds Patrick Mahomes +450 C.J. Stroud +850 Josh Allen +850 Joe Burrow +900 Lamar Jackson +1400 Brock Purdy +1400 Jordan Love +1400 Aaron Rodgers +1600 Jalen Hurts +1600 Dak Prescott +1700

Surprisingly, the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, is at +1400. Jackson is at fifth-best odds for the MVP award, where he is also tied with Packers quarterback Jordan Love and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Jackson, like Mahomes, has two MVPs and could join the Hall of Fame list of award winners with his third.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets has the eighth-best odds at +1600. Rodgers would tie the record for most NFL MVPs with another.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+1600) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+1700) rounded out the top 10 betting odds favorites.

