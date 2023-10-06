Highlights NFL draft is a complex process, with head coaches and GMs doing extensive prep work. Not every highly touted prospect succeeds in the pros.

C.J. Stroud, the Texans' rookie QB, is impressing with his stats as well as his leadership. He's drawing praise from NFL analysts and even J.J. Watt.

The Texans had a decent opening month, but Stroud had an excellent one, as he broke several rookie records and is on pace to do more damage to the NFL record books.

The NFL draft is not cut and dry. It's not as easy as armchair quarterbacks think it is. Head coaches and GMs have a ton of prep work to do, film to watch, discussions to be had, and plenty more.

For every no-brainer like Peyton Manning, there are 10 Johnny Manziels—those who seem to be "can't misses", but either flop, fizzle out, or simply don't have the game that translates from college to the pros. Through the first month of the season, C.J. Stroud was looking like the Manning of the 2023 rookie class.

The 2023 Draft

Quarterbacks are often the "sexy" picks, the ones that excite the fan bases of teams around the league. But, those in charge of picking college athletes have to think in terms of need as well. Fortunately for the Houston Texans, they had overall draft picks No. 2 and No. 3 in 2023.

They had a need at linebacker, and snagged one of the best available with their second overall pick. Then, at #3, with Bryce Young already having been taken with the first overall pick, Houston selected C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. Many fans were excited, while simultaneously filled with trepidation. They had good reason. Ohio State quarterbacks come with a stigma attached to them.

They shine as Buckeyes, winning Heisman Trophies and making it to National Championship games. What seems to be fantastic on paper doesn't bleed over into the NFL. Names like Troy Smith, Cardale Jones, and Terrelle Pryor are, well...prior picks from Ohio State who disappointed in a major way when they made it to the NFL.

The most recently hyped pick from OSU, before Stroud, was Justin Fields in 2021. Fields hasn't been embroiled in a quarterback controversy with the Bears—the former first round pick has been simply awful. After four weeks of play in 2023, Fields had a QBR (quarterback rating) of 35.7, which placed him 28th among all quarterbacks.

Debut Month in the NFL

However, back to C.J. Stroud, and rightly so. This former Buckeye boss has been spectacular through his first four professional starts. His statistics are eye-catching, and then some. His leadership as a field general is that of a seasoned vet.

The vision and read on defenses is not rookie-esque. He makes decisions beyond his years. All of these traits are not going unnoticed. Retired Houston Texans legend, J.J. Watt, also a first round pick by the Texans, recently gushed over Stroud on Twitter: "He's doing all of this with a backup offensive line and doing it well."

ESPN NFL analyst Pat McAfee chimed in with his support as well, "C.J. Stroud is playing unbelievable football right now." In essence, Stroud is turning heads, and with good reason. His numbers a quarter of the way into the season look darn good.

Category C.J. Stroud Total (Thru Week 4) NFL Rank Pass Yds 1,212 4th Yds/Completion 8.0 3rd Completions 94 8th Pass Rating 100.6 9th

Taking a look at some numbers against other rookie quarterbacks taken in Round 1, Stroud's completion percentage is more than five percentage points higher than Anthony Richardson's. He's also almost doubled Bryce Young in terms of passing yards per contest. What about how he compares to some other luminaries who have more professional experience under their belts?

Stroud had more passing yards through the first month than reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He had fewer interceptions than Tua Tagovailoa. He'd been sacked fewer times than Deshaun Watson, who has the reputation of being an elusive talent at the position. Simply put, Stroud is worthy of garnering major attention among football fans both avid and casual.

Playing Through Adversity

It didn't start swimmingly for the highly-touted rookie QB and his Texans teammates. They got off to an 0-2 start. In the season opener, they managed a mere 9 points in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The final tally was 25-9. But, you can't put the blame on Stroud's shoulders.

His defense gave up 22 points through three quarters. Stroud was forced to throw a lot, especially for a rookie in his first NFL game. He chucked it 44 times, completing 28 of his throws for 242 yards. This was against a vaunted Ravens defense that ranks third in passing yards per game. And he didn't throw a single interception against a ball-hawking D.

In his second game, Stroud faced the Indianapolis Colts. Once again, his defense put him in a hole. Before the 3rd quarter began, Stroud was looking up at a scoreboard that saw the Colts put up 28 points in the 1st half. Again, it was his responsibility to manufacture something special.

While the rookie didn't light up the scoreboard, he had to air it out. After all, the Texans rushing attack amassed a miniscule 52 total yards on the ground. Stroud tossed the pigskin 47 times for 384 yards, and a QBR of 103.5.

Trending in the Right Direction

C.J. Stroud and his Houston team have gotten better. He hasn't regressed, and he's trending in the right direction. He led the team to a 20-point rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Following that victory, he and his team clocked the Pittsburgh Steelers by a count of 30-6.

The first-year hasn't just been good, he's been historically great. He is one of just three quarterbacks to throw for 900+ yards in their first three starts, he set the record for most pass attempts to start a career without an INT (151), and through four weeks he's also on pace for 5,151 passing yards, which would smash the rookie single-season record. Time will tell if he can keep it up once teams gather more film on him, break down his tendencies, and see him a second time.

But know this—C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes to the playoff. A missed field goal in the waning moments of the game denied Ohio State a shot at the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs for a chance to claim the title for themselves. Stroud could've hung his head.

After an 0-2 start to his pro career, he could've gotten discouraged. He remained upbeat and positive, and he has very much shown his wares at the elite level of the game.

