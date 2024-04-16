Highlights The Houston Texans are investing heavily in talent around QB C.J. Stroud for the 2024 season.

Stroud's breakout rookie season and new weapons make him a strong 2024 NFL MVP contender.

Stroud aims to follow in the footsteps of former MVP QBs by leading the Texans to success in 2024.

The Houston Texans exploded onto the scene in 2023, recording a 10-7 record and a playoff win behind strong efforts from their rookie class, particularly quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud was the toast of the town in Houston, leading an explosive Texans' offense and taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors for his efforts.

Towards the back half of the season in 2023, Stroud was in MVP consideration due to his success and Houston’s quick turnaround after a 3-13-1 campaign in 2022.

Following a strong rookie campaign from Stroud, Houston went all in, signing Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter to bolster their pass-rush and trading for offensive stars in Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs.

The Texans' front office is surrounding Stroud with talent to maximize his potential in 2024. With Stroud finishing ninth in MVP voting last year, could Houston’s new pickups put Stroud over the top as the 2024 NFL MVP?

2023 NFL MVP Voting Results Rank Position Player 1st QB Lamar Jackson 2nd QB Dak Prescott 3rd RB Christian McCaffrey 4th QB Brock Purdy 5th QB Josh Allen 6th WR Tyreek Hill 7th QB Patrick Mahomes 8th QB Matthew Stafford 9th QB C.J. Stroud 10th DE Myles Garrett

C.J. Stroud Should Be the MVP Favorite in 2024

Texans' pickups could allow Stroud to follow recent trends of MVP QBs

The Texans got to work this offseason following Stroud’s stellar rookie campaign, opening their Super Bowl window with several big-time additions.

Houston is arguably the greatest threat right not to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty and Stroud’s play is a big part of that. The Texans could be the team to beat in the AFC with their new-look roster and MVP-candidate at quarterback.

Looking to the 2024 NFL MVP race, Stroud will continue his development and take the next step as a top quarterback in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With back-to-back wins in Week 9 and Week 10, C.J. Stroud became the first rookie QB in the last 40 years to lead his team on game-winning drives in the final two minutes of regulation in consecutive weeks.

With Houston’s weapons and pass-heavy offensive approach, Stroud will be in prime position to take home MVP honors if he can build on his strong rookie campaign and take the next step, as teams have seen quarterbacks do in the past with top options in the NFL at receiver.

Apart from his play, the Texans’ record will be a major factor in Stroud’s 2024 MVP case. Houston boasts arguably the best roster on paper in the AFC and will likely be racing against quarterbacks like the 2023 MVP, Lamar Jackson, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy for MVP Honors this season. Stroud and the Texans will look to build on a successful 2023 campaign.

Stroud could join a successful list of quarterbacks to win an MVP award in year two. Mahomes achieved the feat in 2018 and Jackson won the next year in 2019 in his second season. Mahomes and Jackson’s respective teams were successful during their first MVP campaigns, each winning 12 games.

Though Collins and Dell could find somewhat of a reduced role with the addition of Diggs, Stroud will have a top-10 receiver at his disposal, allowing him to surpass the greatness he displayed last season without Diggs.

2024 NFL MVP Betting Odds Player Position Odds Patrick Mahomes QB +650 Josh Allen QB +800 C.J. Stroud QB +1000 Joe Burrow QB +1100 Lamar Jackson QB +1100 Jordan Love QB +1400 Justin Herbert QB +1400 Dak Prescott QB +1600 Jalen Hurts QB +1800 *Odds as of 04/16/2024 and are subject to change

Stroud should have no trouble eclipsing his 4,108-yard mark from last season, with the potential to pass for upwards of 40–45 touchdowns with Houston’s offseason additions.

If the Texans can manage about 11 wins in 2024 with Stroud improving his numbers from last year, he will have a great shot at the MVP and should be the favorite to take home the award going into 2024 because of the likelihood of these factors coming together.

