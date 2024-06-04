Highlights C.J. Stroud loves the hate the Colts have for him already.

Stroud is confident about his play and challenges Colts players to back up their talk when playing, not after.

The Texans face the Colts on the road in Week 1.

The Houston Texans have a comically-sized target on their back thanks to an unreal rookie season by quarterback C.J. Stroud, which was one of the greatest rookie years by any player in the history of the NFL.

Stroud spoke to the Houston Chronicle, addressing all the noise from other players, especially comments made by Indianapolis Colts linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed.

I'm excited. We play them at their place. It's going to be rocking. Indy hates me already, and I love it.

Franklin and Speed talked on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast earlier in the offseason, saying they needed to "see him [Stroud]" again, implying they wanted revenge on the talented Texans QB.

The Colts will get a piece of Stroud and the Texans in Week 1 on their home turf, so expect fireworks from the jump.

Stroud Could Be a Long-Term Problem for Rivals

If Stroud avoids a sophomore slump, he could make life miserable for AFC South defenses

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud offered his rebuttal regarding players running their mouths after game action.

A lot of dudes come on these podcasts, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to hit C.J. in his face, I'm going to get him next year.' Where I'm from, we say, 'Why didn't you do something when you were mad?' You were mad right there: Do something. You could have made hella plays, bro. You could have made plays, dog. You could have shut me up right there, but you didn't. So what makes you think you're gonna do it now? And if you do, I'm gonna come back, bro. For real. This ain't for no play, bro. Come on.

Stroud allows his playing on the field to do all the talking, so he had nothing but compliments to Speed and Franklin.

Bro's got game, but like, I mean, it's smoke. I ain't tripping. What are we talking about? I'm coming, too. Bro, like come on. I'm like that, too, dog. I respect you because he just got paid. Shout out to bro. I'm happy for you, bro. I want to see any Black man get paid in this league, anybody in general. You deserve that money, bro. He's a good player, but man, he knows … and that's what I like: two dogs ready to rumble.

In his first game against the Colts last season, the Texans lost 31-20, but Stroud showed flashes of what he was capable of when trusted with throwing the football. He recorded 384 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans had the last laugh in the second game, as Stroud threw for two touchdowns again and got the win 23-19.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud has yet to throw an interception against the Colts but has been sacked eight times over two games.

The Colts proved they can stay in games against the Texans, but Stroud has been a problem that has gone unanswered.

C.J. Stroud Stats vs. Indianapolis Colts Category Stats Games Played 2 Passing Yards 642 Passing Touchdowns 4 Passer Rating 114.4 Interceptions 0

The Colts will be eager to get a shot at Stroud after getting cooked through the air twice last season.

Expectations for Stroud and the Texans this season will be high, so Week 1 will be a great test to see how much work they need to do going forward into the year.

Source: The Houston Chronicle

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.