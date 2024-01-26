Highlights C.J. Stroud had an exceptional rookie season, with high-level production and impressive statistics.

Stroud's performance as a rookie quarterback was one of the best in league history, despite missing time with a concussion.

Stroud's ability to take shots downfield while keeping the ball out of harm's way is a rare and valuable trait for someone his age.

The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud’s selection came after weeks of speculation that he would go first overall to the Carolina Panthers. While it’s unclear what caused Stroud to fall out of favor, Carolina ultimately landed on Bryce Young for the first pick, and the rest is history.

In addition to taking Stroud, Houston also traded up to the third pick, where they selected pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. The Texans were one of the most active teams in the draft, and they reaped the benefits of that during the 2023 season.

They went from the second-lowest expected win total during the preseason to an AFC South division title and a playoff win with a rookie QB-HC combo. That's what you call early returns on an investment, but there are still mountains to climb for this young and ambitious squad.

Here is C.J. Stroud’s rookie season in review.

C.J. Stroud's numbers

QB put up high-level production as a rookie

Stroud’s statistical output was one of the best in NFL history for a rookie quarterback. He finished with 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. These numbers may have been even better had Stroud not missed time with a concussion.

While Stroud came up short for both the rookie passing yards and touchdowns records, it’s worth noting that offensive play was down across the board in the league this year.

Stroud All-Time Rookie Ranks Category Stroud Rank Pass Yards/Game 273.9 2nd Completion % 63.9 12th Yards/Attempt 8.2 3rd TD 23 T-6th INT % 1.0 2nd Passer Rating 100.8 3rd

When putting Stroud’s numbers into context, they only become more jarring. His 273.9 yards per game is the highest among all qualified quarterbacks, a feat almost unheard of for a rookie: Stroud was the first NFL freshman to accomplish the feat since Davey O'Brien in... 1939.

It’s not as if these numbers were inflated from always playing from behind, either. The Texans were a playoff team and won 10 games. Houston rode Stroud’s production all the way to the postseason. And speaking of the playoffs, Stroud's sparkling performance in Houston's Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns and their number one pass defense was one for the books as well.

His 274 passing yards were the fourth-most in a rookie's playoff debut, and he was one of just three rookies to throw three touchdown passes in their first postseason game. His 76.2 completion percentage, 13.0 yards per attempt, and 157.2 passer rating all set new rookie playoff debut records as well.

The eye test

Stroud's tape shows a player wise beyond his years

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Although Stroud isn’t the first rookie to excel, it’s the circumstances of his success that are exceptionally rare. First, one must evaluate his surrounding talent. The Texans won a lowly three games in 2022 and had few foundational pieces on either side of the ball.

Stroud didn’t have the type of supporting cast that would elevate him—it was him who had to do the elevating. Guys like Nico Collins and Tank Dell were good players, but the truth is, no one expected much from this offense until they saw Stroud throw the football in an NFL game.

It’s evident from watching the film how much Stroud added to the offense. In fact, he was one of the most irreplaceable players in all of football.

Fans and media members alike have been quick to cite Stroud’s TD-INT ratio when discussing his season. While it’s true that 23 touchdowns to only five interceptions is good for any quarterback, let alone a rookie, it’s how these numbers manifested themselves that makes them so incredible.

Oftentimes, low-interception quarterbacks are conservative, like the Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett, whose career 1.8 INT rate is the second-lowest all-time. However, Pickett also has the dubious distinction of having the fewest TD passes (13) through a QBs first 24 starts. These types of QBs may limit the negative plays, but their unwillingness to push the ball downfield leaves a lot of big ones on the table.

Stroud was no game manager or checkdown machine; he was a big game hunter, taking shots whenever he saw fit. Stroud’s ability to push the ball downfield while still keeping it out of harm's way is incredibly rare for someone his age.

Areas for improvement

Stroud's pocket presence could use some work

There aren’t many fair critiques of Stroud’s game, because there aren’t any true weaknesses as much as little things that can be cleaned up and tweaked.

Stroud did receive a great deal of schematic help from Bobby Slowik. Houston's offensive scheme provided the QB with some relatively easy throws, which should be expected when designing a game plan around a rookie signal caller. As a result, Stroud’s 63.9% completion rate is slightly misleading.

For someone who was one of the most accurate college quarterbacks ever charted, it’s reasonable to think Stroud hasn’t reached his pro ceiling in the ball placement department.

Dealing with pressure wasn’t a major problem for Stroud, but he did take some avoidable sacks. His 19.7 pressure-to-sack percentage was the seventh-highest of all qualified passers. There will always be things that could be cleaned up. Like any quarterback, Stroud has some bad misfires and ugly sacks on tape, but there is no fatal flaw present in his game.

The Verdict

Stroud is on a superstar track right now

It’s hard to be anything less than thrilled with Stroud’s rookie season. In a total of 17 games, including the postseason, he displayed all the traits necessary to be a high-level starter. What’s even more promising is Houston doesn’t have to worry too much about development, as Stroud is already one of the game’s best signal-callers.

The Texans pulled off one of the most impressive one-year turnarounds in recent memory. Going from three wins to AFC South champions and winning a playoff game in just one year, surpassing even the most lofty of expectations in the process.

Stroud is on the fast track to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. It may only be one year in, but he already looks like a franchise-altering player.