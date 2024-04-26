Highlights The San Francisco 49ers selected Florida WR Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans' QB C.J. Stroud advocated for WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ricky Pearsall in the draft, expressing disappointment at Pearsall's selection.

Despite missing out on Pearsall, Stroud enjoys one of the best receiver rooms in the league thanks to the acquisition of Stefon Diggs.

One year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded up for the first overall pick and selected Bryce Young (who struggled mightily in his rookie year), leaving C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans at No. 2.

Things worked out pretty well for Houston, as they grabbed a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns in Stroud's rookie season.

Now that Steffon Diggs is in tow as well, the team has all the pieces necessary to take the next step into the NFL's upper echelon of contenders. Despite that, Stroud hasn't been quiet about his hopes for the Texans' draft plans to include his favorite college receivers.

Just before the draft, he advocated for Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the first wide receiver off the board, which came to fruition when the Arizona Cardinals selected the Ohio State wideout fourth overall. Then, while reacting to the draft live with Micah Parsons on Bleacher Report, Stroud was visually upset as Florida's Ricky Pearsall was selected 31st overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

Stroud called Pearsall his "second or third favorite receiver" in the draft, behind Harrison and LSU's Malik Nabers, which is lofty praise considering seven receivers total were taken in the first round, five of whom were taken before the Florida pass-catcher. Though he may be upset now, Stroud can take solace in having one of the best receiver rooms in the league, even without Pearsall.

Related Texans' Triple Threat: Could All 3 Houston Receivers Reach 1k In 2024? The Texans' receiving trio is poised to become only the fifth in NFL history to all reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

With No 1st Round Pick, Texans Never Had A Shot At Pearsall

There was a historic run on offensive players in the top-15 of the draft

Credit: Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans never really had a chance at Pearsall, as they didn't have a first-round pick as a result of the Will Anderson Jr. trade in last year's draft.

As badly as Stroud may have wanted to play with the Florida product, the Texans aren't lacking offensive weapons. Besides Diggs, the team has a brilliant offensive coordinator in Bobby Slowik, who oversaw breakout seasons for wide receivers Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns) and Tank Dell (47 receptions, 15.1 yards per catch, 760 scrimmage yards in 11 games).

Even if the team did have their first-round draft pick, it's hard to imagine they'd use it on Pearsall when he'd be such a superfluous luxury on their roster.

Texans' Offensive Starters, 2023 Receiving Stats Player Rec. Yards YAC TDs Target Rating Stefon Diggs 107 1,183 399 8 94.9 Nico Collins 80 1,297 549 8 129.6 Tank Dell 47 709 152 7 113.7 Dalton Schultz 59 635 259 5 97.5 Joe Mixon 52 376 463 3 100.3

The Texans' original pick - which landed at No. 27 and went to the Cardinals - came after four receivers (Harrison, Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Brian Thomas Jr.) were already selected. It's possible they could have gone with an offensive player, but there was far more value to be found on defense after fourteen consecutive offensive players were selected to begin the draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft set an all-time record with 23 offensive players selected on day one.

As it stands, the Texans still have nine draft picks to make over the next couple of days, including three on Day Two: two second-round picks at No. 42 overall (via the Minnesota Vikings) and No. 59 overall, and No. 86 overall in the third round.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are dealing with drama surrounding the Pearsall selection amid ongoing trade rumors regarding star receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. It's possible that the team deals one of their incumbent wideouts before the draft is over, knowing they have the Stroud-approved Pearsall waiting in the wings.

Source: Bleacher Report

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.