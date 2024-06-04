Highlights Stroud values Super Bowl rings over individual accolades.

Manning's two rings are more impressive to Stroud than Rodgers' stats.

Stroud aims for Super Bowl success to parallel, or surpass, the careers of Manning and Rodgers.

Some players want personal glory. Others crave the rings more than anything. Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud made his stance perfectly clear on the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME podcast.

Stroud was asked whose career he would rather have, Eli Manning or Aaron Rodgers. His answer was as concise as it was shocking:

You want the rings, dog. ... Eli got two.

For a Texans franchise that was founded in 2002 and cannot yet claim a Super Bowl or even an AFC Championship appearance, that must be music to their ears.

Stroud Is Already Racking Up Accolades

His rookie season ended with an award that eluded Rodgers and Manning

It's an interesting thought exercise as Rodgers can claim much more statistical success and accolades than the younger Manning. Rodgers also has a ring of his own. However, Manning has two Super Bowl MVPs—stemming from two of the most iconic Super Bowl runs in NFL history—which puts him in an exclusive list featuring only five other people:

Tom Brady: 5 (36, 38, 49, 51, 55)

Joe Montana: 3 (16, 19, 24)

Patrick Mahomes: 3 (54, 57, 58)

Bart Starr: 2 (1, 2)

Terry Bradshaw: 2 (13, 14)

Eli Manning: 2 (42, 46)

An interesting note tying those two QBs together is that Rodgers' best chance at a second ring was in 2011, the year after he won his only ring. He led the Green Bay Packers to a 15-1 record that season, and it was one of the most dominant individual performances in NFL history.

However, Manning's New York Giants thwarted him in a 37-20 Divisional round rout on their to their second title in four years. Rodgers hasn't reached a Super Bowl since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 45.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Eli Manning Achievements Accolade Rodgers Manning MVPs 4 0 All-Pro Teams 5 0 Pro Bowls 10 4 Super Bowls 1 2 Super Bowl MVPS 1 2

Clearly, Stroud has his priorities straight, as Rodgers was obviously the more dominant individual player, while Manning had more team success, the latter of which has become Stroud's main focus after just one year in the league.

In 2023, no qualified player averaged more passing yards per game than Stroud. Nor did anyone have a lower interception percentage. Those great passing numbers, paired with helping the Texans win the AFC South, helped Stroud win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, something neither Manning nor Rodgers were able to accomplish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud became the youngest starting quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game after the Texans beat the Browns 45-14 in the Wild Card round.

He's still young, but Stroud could conceivably finish with a better career than both of the quarterbacks he was asked to choose from. The 22-year-old has already garnered MVP votes and won a playoff game. Getting through the rough AFC won't be easy, but Stroud has shown he's up for the challenge.

Rodgers' New York Jets could be one of the teams in his way this season, so it'll be interesting to see if the two meet in a key game and this Stroud quote is brought back from the dead.

There won't be any questions concerning Stroud's motivation entering every season: it's already Super Bowl or bust for the 22-year-old.

