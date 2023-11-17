Roman Reigns has been built up on WWE television to be a larger-than-life force of nature that seemingly no WWE Superstar today has the power to overcome. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Champion, and holds the most prestigious prize in the company. Any talent in WWE right now that wants to climb to the top of the mountain will have to attempt to go through the 'Tribal Chief'.

Recently, WWE has been building up LA Knight to be a respectable main event caliber superstar, a role which he finally landed in at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia earlier on in November 2023. Despite the build and going into the match as the fan favorite, LA Knight failed to defeat Reigns and achieve his first taste of championship gold in WWE.

Vince Russo, a former top member of the Creative Team during the "Attitude Era", has chimed in on the subject of Knight and Reigns. On the latest episode of his podcast with former WWE star Stevie Richards, Russo and the latter have critiqued WWE's booking of the champion, going as far as to say that feuding with Roman right now has the potential to 'kill careers'.

WWE is stuck in 'a loop' with Roman Reigns' booking

Over on the "SmackDown/Raw Review Show" with Vince Russo, the former major WWE writer has been vocally critiquing WWE's current booking of Reigns in a massive way.

Russo believes that WWE is currently stuck in the same loop with Reigns as champion, where the company's creative team continuously builds a star to be a legitimate contender for Roman over and over again, before they ultimately fail to defeat him and subsequently fall right the way back down the card.

Russo and Stevie talked about the concept of what they believe to be the current team's way of getting someone over. The belief is that simply working a main event with Reigns, even on the losing end of the spectrum, is the company giving a talent a 'rub'. Both Russo and Stevie agreed that this idea can work in practice if they continue to push a superstar against the champion after their loss, which Russo believes they never do.

Feuding with Roman Reigns can 'kill' a WWE star's career

Stevie chimed in and shares the same belief as Russo, that WWE is potentially damaging the careers of potential main event caliber superstars such as Knight by building them up with a big feud against Reigns, only to have them lose cleanly and almost be okay with that decision and move on from it. Both Russo and Stevie believe that this is a career-derailing move that could hinder any chance of future success, as being dropped back down the card in such a manner can put a huge dent in any momentum a superstar had going.

[Steve] Austin was probably the most over character outside of The Rock [In the Attitude Era] and probably in the history of the company. So, if Austin jobs to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, are you saying that Austin’s as over [Following the loss] as he would be if he won? That’s the general consensus you’re talking about, a blanket one-to-one analogy to LA Knight or Cody or anybody else. You’re getting to the point where they all fall short and here’s your consolation prize. You’re less over after that. Like, I wouldn’t want an angle with Roman Reigns right now because it would kill my career.

The Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, will be taking another hiatus from WWE with no news on when he will be returning to TV as of this writing. Reigns is still expected to keep a firm grasp on the company's most prestigious title heading into 2024, where the plan still looks set to be a Cody Rhodes and Roman rematch for the gold at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, WWE looks to be trying to keep Knight's momentum going strong following his loss to Reigns in Saudi Arabia. The endlessly charismatic Knight will go one-on-one with another Bloodline family member, Jimmy Uso, tonight on SmackDown in an attempt to send a message following his loss to Reigns at Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen what role both Knight and Reigns will play at WWE's next massive Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, which is scheduled for next Sunday, November 26th, 2023.