Clare Balding has criticised England's Euro 2024 finalists while heaping praise on Team GB's Adam Peaty. The BBC presenter noticed the stark difference in reaction between the swimmer and the Three Lions' players to receiving a runners-up medal.

Peaty came agonisingly close to securing Olympic gold as he was beaten by Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi in the 100m breaststroke. The margin between the pair was just 0.02 seconds, with Martinenghi winning the gold medal and Peaty having to settle for silver along with the USA's Nic Fink.

Gareth Southgate's England were also extremely close to earning their historic moment as they were beaten 2-1 by Spain at the Euro 2024 final in Germany. The Three Lions had pulled level through Chelsea's Cole Palmer after falling behind to Nico Williams' opener. Just when the game looked to be heading to extra time, Mikel Oyarzabal nudged the ball past Jordan Pickford to extend England's wait for a major trophy.

England's Euro 2024 Runners-Up Criticised

Peaty's reaction was completely different

Several of England's star players, such as Jude Bellingham and Palmer, immediately took their runners-up medals off as soon as they were presented with them, while both Peaty and Fink looked extremely proud of their achievement in stark contrast. Balding noticed this and pointed out (per the Daily Mail):

"I love this because, honestly, after the final of the Euros when they all take their medals off. I just thought 'You got to the final and performed really well, don't say this means nothing'. And I love the fact that Adam and Nick Fink there are clearly incredibly proud of those silver medals and will hold them up and say 'Yes, I won this'."

These sentiments were echoed by Mark Foster, an ex-world champion swimmer, who stated: "100 per cent. Why do you take your medal off? Do you think you're a loser all of a sudden because you came second in a tournament? No, you're second in the world or second in Europe. You should be proud of it. Yes, absolutely."

Peaty's Emotional Response

He had a brilliant moment with his son

Despite not winning the gold medal, Peaty was able to see the positive side to the situation as the 29-year-old athlete explained his tears following the event. He said: "I am not crying because I have come second. I am crying because of how much it took to get here. In my heart I have won. These are happy tears."

With the stark contrast in how they reacted to finishing second, it's likely Peaty will proudly display his medal for many years to come, while the majority of the England football squad looked almost embarrassed and like they won't give their individual silverware a second thought.

When asked about the conversation he had with his three-year-old son George, Peaty gave a heartwarming response. The Team GB swimmer explained: "He normally goes, 'Daddy, are you the fastest boy?' and I would have said, 'Not today'. But he just said, 'I love you Daddy', and that’s all I care about."