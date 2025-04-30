It was a difficult night for Arsenal in the home leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. The away team made a fast start, opening the scoring after just four minutes with Ousmane Dembele finding the back of the net with a smart first-time finish.

Although the Gunners had their own chances to level the score, with Gianluigi Donnarumma making a handful of fine saves and Mikel Merino having an equaliser ruled out by VAR for offside, PSG were the better team on the night and will be delighted to come away with a one-goal lead ahead of the return leg in Paris next week.

Legendary Champions League midfielder Clarence Seedorf, who won the competition four times, was working as a pundit for Amazon's coverage of the game and one player caught his eye on the night – but not in a good way.

Seedorf Blasts 'Stupid' Timber

Arsenal right-back struggled against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia