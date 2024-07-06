Highlights Claressa Shields sparred with an internet troll in footage she posted online Friday.

There was one punch in particular that appeared to make the alleged cyber bully re-think her life choices.

Shields isn't the only boxer to confront a troll in the gym, as Deontay Wilder also adminstered a beat-down against his one-time troll, Charlie Zelenoff.

The self-proclaimed Greatest Woman of All Time, Claressa Shields, posted footage Friday that appeared to show her sparring her internet troll — and it did not go well for the troll.

A three-weight world champion in boxing, the 29-year-old Shields is one of the most prominent athletes in her sport and already has a number of significant wins over Christian Hammer, Marie-Eve Dicaire, and Savannah Marshall in a 14-fight, seven-year career.

Though it won't count on her pro boxing record, she also appears to have gotten a win in the gym having shown a clip on Instagram of her throwing power punch after power punch on an unidentified and apparent internet troll. There was one shot in particular that appeared to make the troll re-think her life choices, and you can watch the clip right here.

Claressa Shields Beat up Her Troll in Sparring

Typically, posting sparring footage — regardless of whether it's from a fighter, or a media member — is considered taboo in boxing circles. There are some athletes who perform better in a spar than they do in the ring when on the biggest of stages. And, conversely, there are athletes who don't perform as well in sparring but box like one of the sport's best fighters when there's payment and legacy on the line.

Those traditions go out of the window, though, when boxers have the opportunity to confront their greatest trolls, in their own domain. And, for one troll, well … she found that out the hard way.

Shields posted the clip to her near 1 million followers on Instagram, saying she couldn't "believe this punk a-- girl pulled [up to the gym] after trolling me for months."

"[She] couldn't last more than 30 seconds! I damn near killed this h--."

There was one shot in particular that was the beginning of the end for the troll — a body shot. Watch the clip in its entirety below.

Shields Isn't The Only Boxer to Go After a Troll

Deontay Wilder once gave his troll, Charlie Zelenoff, all kinds of hell

Shields isn't the only boxer who has happily obliged an internet troll with a resounding beatdown in the gym, as heavyweight banger Deontay Wilder also did similar against Charlie Zelenoff, a cyber bully who had been targeting him, and his daughter, for months, if not years.

Ultimately, Wilder seemingly taught Zelenoff a lesson — with barely one punch landing, before Zelenoff had had enough and wanted to walk away.

Watch Wilder beat his troll right here:

If there's one simple lesson here, it's this: don't be a bully. Just be nice to people.