Claressa Shields' promoter Dmitry Salita has provided an update on a potential clash between his client and Liverpudlian fighter Natasha Jonas.

Shields is interested in a return to the UK after her victory over her long-standing rival Savannah Marshall last October.

The two became the first women in boxing history to headline a major UK venue, and Shields marked the occasion by becoming the new undisputed middleweight champion.

Since then, a lot of discussion has surrounded who Shields' next opponent will be, particularly with her also focusing on her MMA career.

But both 'The Gwoat' and Salita are keen to return to the UK, and they are both eager to make a match against Jonas happen.

Will Claressa Shields fight Natasha Jonas?

Claressa Shields holds up her gloves

Shields and Jonas have both been open about their interest in fighting each other, and now Salita has confirmed the Shields camp has attempted to put things in motion.

The Ukraine-born promoter told Sky Sports that Jonas has been contacted and the ball is now 'in her court' as they wait for a response.

"I know she talked about wanting to fight Claressa but has not stepped up to the plate to accept it after receiving an offer," he said.

Salita also said both he and Shields "love the UK boxing culture, its fans and media."

Natasha Jonas celebrates after victory in the WBC, WBO, IBF World Super-weight championship against Marie-Eve Dicaire.

Jonas was last in action in November against Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire at Manchester's AO Arena.

The Liverpudlian retained the WBO female junior-middleweight title and the WBC female super-welterweight title, as well as claiming the IBF female light middleweight title.

Salita believes each one of Shields' opponents have had "historic significance" and have played a huge part in moving women's boxing towards equality.

"It's her desire to be the best and taking on the hardest possible challenges in the ring to create interest and drive the sport to new heights," he continued.

"Claressa travelled thousands of miles away from her home to avenge her only loss in another event that broke viewership records for not just boxing, but women's sports."

Claressa Shields poses with the WBC Elizabethan Belt and IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title belts alongside Savannah Marshall.

Indeed, the blockbuster showdown between Shields and Marshall was the most watched women's boxing match in history.

More than two million people tuned in for the headliner on the historic all-female fight card.

Since then, Marshall has also voiced her desire for a rematch against her old rival, after Shields handed her the first professional loss of her career.