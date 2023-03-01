Shields said: "True fighters do not kick other fighters while they’re down"

Claressa Shields and Jake Paul have never seen eye to eye – but the women's middleweight world champion has refused to slam The Problem Child after his defeat to Tommy Fury.

Paul's undefeated professional record came to an end on Sunday night after losing a split decision to Fury in Saudi Arabia – prompting a number of boxing stars to tease the YouTube star on social media.

But though some ridiculed Paul for his performance, Shields has suggested that it's not fair to hit the man while he's down.

What did Shields say about Paul?

Shields is the only boxer in history to hold all four major world titles in boxing in two weight classes simultaneously and strengthened her claim as the greatest female fighter of all time with victory over Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena last year.

Yet, despite being mocked by Paul on more than one occasion in the past, Shields chose not to take shots at The Problem Child.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Shields said: "I guess when Jake Paul tried to clown me because I lost a split decision in an MMA match, which is not even my main sport, I've now gotta take this time to clown him because he lost to Tommy Fury.

"One thing that's proved is that I was right – his skills are not up to par, but what I would not do is stoop down to his level and try and clown him and beat him while he's down. That's not what world champions do. That's why Jake Paul has a long way to go before he becomes a world champion."

She added: "Every world champion that's trying to clown him, know that things come back 100 times fold. So don't try to get mad at folks because they're saying 'good job for trying' – true fighters do not kick other fighters while they're down."

Though it may be a case of Shields simply taking the moral high-ground, the reaction itself is atypical of Shields’ traditional trash-talking approach.

VIDEO: Claressa Shields speaks on Jake Paul's defeat to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul and Claressa Shields' history

Last year, Shields and Paul regularly traded insults on social media, after the latter mocked Shields for suffering the first defeat of her MMA career.

Shields then challenged Paul to a sparring match for $100,000, but the request appeared to fall on deaf ears.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Shields stressed: "I told him that we could spar for $100,000 and whoever wins gets that

$100,000. He didn't want to spar against me. And I've actually seen Jake Paul in person two or three times but he didn't say anything.

"I've seen people run up to him and ask for pictures. I'm not one of those people. That's never going to happen with me.

"I'm not a fan of him. I do think he's funny. He should be like a comedian or something."

You can find all of the latest boxing news and rumours here on GiveMeSport