Highlights WWE fans have been left outraged by ticket prices for the upcoming Clash At The Castle event in Scotland.

The showcase PLE, which will take place in Glasgow, will go down on Saturday, the 15th of June.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale today, the 24th of April, with some being left priced out of attending the historic show.

The WWE is set to hit the Scottish shores this summer with two major events set to take place in Glasgow. The first event will see the OVO Hydro host SmackDown on the 14th of June. A day later, Clash At The Castle is set to take place in what will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland. While UK fans are chomping at the bit to soak up the action, many have been left enraged with the ticket prices for the event.

The first Clash At The Castle took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, two years ago, and was headlined by Scottish star Drew McIntyre who took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At the time, that event became the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in the company's history.

While WWE will be hoping for a repeat of 2022 when they touch down in Scotland in just under two months' time, there'll be a few fans who've been put off by the prices for the blockbuster event.

Fans Fume at Clash At The Castle Ticket Prices

The cheapest ticket will cost punters just over £175

With tickets set to go on general sale on the 26th of April from 10am, there was a WWE pre-sale which took place this morning for those who registered far in advance. Those who were lucky to sign up for pre-sale were left stunned by the ticket prices, with one fan tweeting: "Yeah I ain’t ever going to a WWE PLE at those prices. I’ll enjoy my £9.99 seat and watch on the Network."

The post was accompanied by a screenshot revealing the jaw-dropping prices for the event in Glasgow. The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster will cost fans £175.65, while the most expensive seat in the house will set you back £2,945.40.

Another fan commented: "I paid £400 in Cardiff for Clash and £700 for Money In The Bank in London, but damm, £900 for a single ticket I'm getting charged might have to break the bank lol."

While another tweeted: "Me and 2 kids...what chance do u have." A third posted: "Some Clash At The Castle tickets are back on Ticketmaster, but no chance. This is the price per ticket for sitting right at the back of the arena. Absolutely shameful. Wanted to go with my brother and nephew, but not for well over a grand." The specific post was accompanied by a screenshot of the price per seat, costing over £400 each.

"It won't surprise anyone to know that I'm a huge wrestling fan. However, I'm not a big enough wrestling fan to be able to afford Clash At The Castle prices," another tweet read.

Clash At The Castle ticket prices revealed in full £2,945.40 £1,583.90 £1,160.40 £940.40 £802.90 £610.40 £500.40 £390.40 £345.90 £289.15 £232.40 £175.65

The WWE are 'Excited' to be Returning to the UK

So many Scottish stars look set to feature

Scotland is home to several WWE stars, including McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, and Noam Dar.

Speaking on their return to the UK with the two mouthwatering shows, the promotion said: “We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June.

“The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”