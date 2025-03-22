Summary Leading the pack with zero bookings, Gary Lineker exemplified sportsmanship throughout his career.

Football should be a sport of respect and professionalism - one in which talent prevails over cheating and roughness. However, over the years there have been plenty of players who have added a dirty side to the game, whether that be flying into challenges two-footed, or headbutting their opponents to the ground.

The brutal element often overshadows the nice guys of football who enter the pitch with a winning, but well-mannered mentality. Gary Lineker blessed the Premier League and La Liga with absolute class, and the England striker is well known for never picking up a booking in his entire career - a feat Joey Barton could barely manage over one game.

Some of the most respectful players have used their humble personalities to show their quality on the pitch, setting out to get the three points and entertain the supporters in the stadium. From Barcelona's Xavi to Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm, here are the ten cleanest players in football history.

Ranking factors:

Disciplinary record - whether the player picked up yellow or red cards on an infrequent basis

Personality - if the player was a well-liked professional during their career

Leadership - whether the player was honoured with important roles in their squads

Ranking the 10 'Cleanest' Players in Football History Rank Player Appearances Yellow Cards Red Cards 1 Gary Lineker 466 0 0 2 Philipp Lahm 660 49 0 3 Andres Iniesta 885 74 0 4 Raúl 916 49 0 5 Ji-Sung Park 428 19 1 6 Xavi 933 68 3 7 Cesc Fabregas 739 133 4 8 Thomas Muller* 828 44 2 9 Karim Benzema* 848 19 0 10 Maxwell 567 29 0 *Player is still active

10 Maxwell

29 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Retiring as one of football's most decorated players, it was hard for fans to not fall in love with Brazil's Maxwell. He embodied the perfect professional and earned a respectable reputation at several European clubs, such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax.

Maxwell was a versatile left-back who rarely got himself involved in needless confrontations on the pitch. He instead opted to do his talking with the ball at his feet where he would contribute offensively and defensively for his team. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a regular teammate of Maxwell's, has been a strong admirer of the defender from the very moment he met him at Ajax:

"Maxwell is the best guy in the world. I mean if you want to think of a teddy bear you have Maxwell. I called him I said 'listen I don't have food at home, I need help', and he said 'OK come to my place'. He put me on the floor, with a mattress to sleep on. I slept in his house, I was hanging out with him, eating food and driving to training together."

9 Karim Benzema

19 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Winning the Ballon d'Or takes some doing in football, and Benzema's intelligence on the pitch guided him to the most prestigious individ