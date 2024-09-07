Chelsea's majority owner Clearlake Capital is open to buying out Todd Boehly and increasing their 61.5% stake in the club.

A report in Bloomberg claimed both parties are in discussions about buying each other out due to a strained relationship between Clearlake's Behdad Eghbali and Boehly. However, GIVEMESPORT understands Clearlake have no intention to sell any of their shares and are only prepared to increase their stake or leave the ownership dynamic as is.

No sale of shares is imminent and talks are yet to advance, but Clearlake would engage in talks to buy Boehly out, or fellow minority investors Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss. It's believed Boehly is considering his options, including a Chelsea exit after just over two years at the club.

Todd Boehly Considering his Options

Clearlake only interested in increasing their stake in Chelsea

Eghbali is the most significant and influential individual at Chelsea, playing a key role in all aspects of the club, including a hands-on role in recruitment.

Boehly assumed the title of interim sporting director when he first arrived at Chelsea in June 2022, but has since stepped back from the day-to-day running of the club. He still carries the title of chair, but his tenure ends in 2027 when Clearlake get to pick his successor.

Eghbali and Boehly still have a professional relationship, but are believed to have differing opinions on recruitment and how best to approach a re-build or re-development of Stamford Bridge. Clearlake are now taking the lead in these areas, whereas in the first year it Boehly who was across both. He even hired architect Janet Marie-Smith to lead on Chelsea's stadium plans, but now the club have decided to use other experts and companies such as Populous, who were behind the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All decisions do need to be signed off by both Boehly and Eghbali as well as Clearlake's Jose Feliciano – another important figure at the club – so it would be wrong to suggest the former is powerless.

Clearlake collectively own the majority of Chelsea shares but Boehly is understood to have a bigger individual stake than Eghbali. Yet the latter represents the majority owner and was the driving force behind Enzo Maresca's appointment and the creation of a new executive leadership team. Chief operating officer Jason Gannon was recently handed a new and promoted title of 'president'; and with it he has assumed the responsibilities of departing chief executive officer Chris Jurasek.

Clearlake fully committed to Chelsea

Nothing is imminent currently

Clearlake believe their long-term strategy will pay off and make Chelsea not only successful but sustainable for the future. A period of stability is seen as vital for this to happen. Clearlake are thus fully committed to club and have no plans to sell or reduce their stake.

And all parties also have no intention to 'auction' the club again using a similar method to the one that saw Clearlake-Boehly buy Chelsea for around £2.4bn from Roman Abramovich following a tender run by American merchant bank Raine Group.

That means the status quo will either remain or Clearlake will buy out Boehly and potentially even other shares as well. At this stage nothing is imminent, but Clearlake aren't ruling out things developing if a sale suits all parties.